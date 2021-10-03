Coming soon: Naalehu events

(NAALEHU, HI) Live events are coming to Naalehu.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Naalehu:

Maka Gallinger Live in Concert Sat 11/6 Kealakekua, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:45 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:30 PM

Address: 79-7401 Hawaiʻi Belt Road, Kealakekua, HI 96750

Enjoy a powerful and heart felt performance by Hawaii's own Ukulele artist and vocalist Maka Gallinger.

Na'alehu Farmer's Market Naalehu, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 95-5656 Hawaiʻi Belt Rd, Naalehu, HI

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Wednesdays and Saturdays, 8am - 12pm Location:95-5572 Mamalahoa Hwy, Naalehu, HI 96772

Polynesian Dance Captain Cook, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 84-5191 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook, HI

Our regular, on-going classes are independently run by each instructor. For more information, please call or email the instructor.

Silk Painting with Wax Resist Workshop with Patti Pease Johnson Volcano, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Silk Painting with Wax Resist Workshop Wax resist dyeing of fabric is an ancient art form. Indonesian batik made in the island of Java has a long history of diverse patterns influenced by a...

From Premise To Promising Outline: An Interactive Writing Workshop * Class is Full Volcano, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

From Premise To Promise Outline: This workshop will change the trajectory of your writing life. Educators with decades of teaching experience, multi-published authors Jacquolyn McMurray and...