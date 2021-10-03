CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boron, CA

Boron events calendar

Boron Today
Boron Today
 6 days ago

(BORON, CA) Boron has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Boron:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KPHWt_0cFqIclw00

Lovestock Healing Arts & Music Campout

Mojave, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 15773 K St, Mojave, CA

Lovestock Healing Arts & Music Campout at Mojave Desert, CA, Mojave on Sat Oct 02 2021 at 01:00 am to Mon Oct 04 2021 at 01:00 am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EQUcV_0cFqIclw00

2021 Winfield & Watson Custom Car and Hot Rod Gathering

Mojave, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

2021 Winfield & Watson Custom Car and Hot Rod Gathering er á Facebook. Fyri at seta teg í samband við 2021 Winfield & Watson Custom Car and Hot Rod Gathering, kom á Facebook nú.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uiz40_0cFqIclw00

LA FAME STUDIOS FREE TRIAL CLASS

Helendale, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 15055 Vista Road, Helendale, CA 92342

Dance for all ages Open enrollment and free trial class every first Saturday from 12 to 4

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2upXzo_0cFqIclw00

Dash to the Crash Dual Sport Ride

Boron, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 26979 Twenty Mule Team Road, Boron, CA 93516

This ride is for Dual Sport Motorcycles. Some sand and rocks will be encountered. Adventure Bikes Welcome however know your skill level.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LR5yl_0cFqIclw00

AVE Racing Pure Hi Dez Off-Road Series #5

California City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

AVE Racing Pure Hi Dez Off-Road Series #5 October 23rd, 2021 California City, CA 250 Mile Race from Ave Racing, Located in California City, CA. Affordable racing, affordable fun! See averacing.com...

Learn More

#Motorcycle#Healing Arts#Live Events#Dance#Sun Oct 10#Seta Teg#Vi
Boron Today

Boron Today

Boron, CA
