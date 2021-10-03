Boron events calendar

(BORON, CA) Boron has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Boron:

Lovestock Healing Arts & Music Campout Mojave, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 15773 K St, Mojave, CA

Lovestock Healing Arts & Music Campout at Mojave Desert, CA, Mojave on Sat Oct 02 2021 at 01:00 am to Mon Oct 04 2021 at 01:00 am

2021 Winfield & Watson Custom Car and Hot Rod Gathering Mojave, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

LA FAME STUDIOS FREE TRIAL CLASS Helendale, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 15055 Vista Road, Helendale, CA 92342

Dance for all ages Open enrollment and free trial class every first Saturday from 12 to 4

Dash to the Crash Dual Sport Ride Boron, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 26979 Twenty Mule Team Road, Boron, CA 93516

This ride is for Dual Sport Motorcycles. Some sand and rocks will be encountered. Adventure Bikes Welcome however know your skill level.

AVE Racing Pure Hi Dez Off-Road Series #5 California City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

AVE Racing Pure Hi Dez Off-Road Series #5 October 23rd, 2021 California City, CA 250 Mile Race from Ave Racing, Located in California City, CA. Affordable racing, affordable fun! See averacing.com...