Superior, NE

Superior calendar: Coming events

Superior News Alert
Superior News Alert
 6 days ago

(SUPERIOR, NE) Live events are coming to Superior.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Superior:

Oregon Trail Run of Nebraska Marathon

Hebron, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

The Oregon Trail Run of Nebraska Marathon course consists of sections of Oregon Trail, California Trail and Pony Express route. Approximately half of the course is on soft surface gravel roads...

Mary Lanning Healthcare - Blue Hill Medical Clinic

Blue Hill, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Address: 102 N Pine St, Blue Hill, NE 68930

Mary Lanning Healthcare - Health Fair - Blue Hill Medical Clinic

The Dream Switch – Thayer County

Deshler, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 4th St & Race St, Deshler, NE

Join us for a FREE community event The Dream Switch concert is a free event for everyone! Come early to enjoy free food, activities for the whole family, and art exhibitions by local students and...

1/2 Day Startup Bootcamp

Belleville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

This unique workshop is not offered anywhere else. It is designed to help entrepreneurs move through the challenging “Business Plan” phase of starting a business. It is ideal for folks that...

hunter, ks

Concordia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 229 W 6th St, Concordia, KS

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in hunter_ks? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

With Superior News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

