CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ackley, IA

Ackley events coming soon

Ackley Post
Ackley Post
 6 days ago

(ACKLEY, IA) Ackley is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ackley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C9tpY_0cFqIa0U00

Rebody PNF Training - Aus- /Fortbildung für Trainer, Physiotherapeuten ...

Steamboat Rock, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: Bismarckstraße 60, 50672 Köln

REBODY™ PNF Training ist eine funktionelle Trainingsmethode mit Einsatz der PNF Diagonalen (Propriozeptive Neuromuskuläre Fazilitation)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yexa4_0cFqIa0U00

Warner Late Show - Live aus der Ruby Ella

Steamboat Rock, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: Hohenzollernring 79, 50672 Köln

Warner Bros. präsentiert die neue Warner Late Show mit Entertainer Philip Simon - live aus der Ruby Ella in Köln.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ifOBY_0cFqIa0U00

Barlow Memorial Library Book Discussion

Iowa Falls, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 921 Washington Ave, Iowa Falls, IA

Iowa Falls’ Barlow Memorial Library will host a monthly book discussion group this fall. The public is invited to the free, informal ] discussions, which are held the fourth Thursday of every...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TMVFX_0cFqIa0U00

Pints and Politics

Iowa Falls, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 701 Railroad St, Iowa Falls, IA

The Hardin County Democrats’ Pints and Politics gathering is held the first Sunday of every month, always at the River Tap on Railroad Street in Iowa Falls, and always beginning at 6 p.m. Guests...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25KDNy_0cFqIa0U00

Costume Dance Benifit for Robert Nederhoff

Wellsburg, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Fun family event. All proceeds from gate admissions will go to your friend Robert Nederhoff who had a serious motorcycle accident. Costumes are encouraged with cash prizes! Dance starts at 8:00...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Iowa Falls, IA
City
Ackley, IA
Ackley, IA
Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#Pnf#K Ln Warner Bros#Democrats
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Ackley Post

Ackley Post

Ackley, IA
12
Followers
263
Post
969
Views
ABOUT

With Ackley Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy