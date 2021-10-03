Ackley events coming soon

(ACKLEY, IA) Ackley is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ackley:

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: Bismarckstraße 60, 50672 Köln

REBODY™ PNF Training ist eine funktionelle Trainingsmethode mit Einsatz der PNF Diagonalen (Propriozeptive Neuromuskuläre Fazilitation)

Warner Late Show - Live aus der Ruby Ella Steamboat Rock, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: Hohenzollernring 79, 50672 Köln

Warner Bros. präsentiert die neue Warner Late Show mit Entertainer Philip Simon - live aus der Ruby Ella in Köln.

Barlow Memorial Library Book Discussion Iowa Falls, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 921 Washington Ave, Iowa Falls, IA

Iowa Falls’ Barlow Memorial Library will host a monthly book discussion group this fall. The public is invited to the free, informal ] discussions, which are held the fourth Thursday of every...

Pints and Politics Iowa Falls, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 701 Railroad St, Iowa Falls, IA

The Hardin County Democrats’ Pints and Politics gathering is held the first Sunday of every month, always at the River Tap on Railroad Street in Iowa Falls, and always beginning at 6 p.m. Guests...

Costume Dance Benifit for Robert Nederhoff Wellsburg, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Fun family event. All proceeds from gate admissions will go to your friend Robert Nederhoff who had a serious motorcycle accident. Costumes are encouraged with cash prizes! Dance starts at 8:00...