Bloomville, OH

Bloomville calendar: What's coming up

Bloomville Dispatch
 6 days ago

(BLOOMVILLE, OH) Bloomville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bloomville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BDdJo_0cFqIZ4d00

Clinton Township Trustee Meeting (Every other Monday)

Tiffin, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Monday, October 11, 2021 - 7:00pm Address: Clinton Township House 837 N State Route 101 Tiffin, OH 44883 Clinton Township Trustees hold their meetings every other Monday each month. Adjustments...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10cxAs_0cFqIZ4d00

Bloomville Non-Food Pantry

Bloomville, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 31 N Marion St, Bloomville, OH

The doors are open to those in need, offering supplies such as cleaning and toiletry items, etc. For more information on the pantry and how to get involved, call the church office at 419-983-2371.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hSL1v_0cFqIZ4d00

Tiffin Halloween Parade

Tiffin, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: Tiffin, OH

Our organization has partnered with the Tiffin Developmental Center in continuing the tradition of a Halloween Parade in Tiffin. The Halloween Parade will take place in Downtown Tiffin, to allow...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zNRHg_0cFqIZ4d00

IDN Foundation Dry Needling Course – Tiffen, OH

Tiffin, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 382 S Huron St, Tiffin, OH

IDN Foundation Course - Neurologic Dry Needling for Pain Management and Sports Rehabilitation The Integrative Dry Needling (IDN) training program develops the knowledge and clinical skills...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FwcKb_0cFqIZ4d00

Fight for the Women Who Can't - Self Defense and Empowerment Clinic

Tiffin, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1560 W Market St, Tiffin, OH

We are partnering with GRITT Personal Training and Fitness to host a self defense and empowerment clinic. You will not only learn some basic ways to defend yourself, but also get a better...

Bloomville Dispatch

Bloomville, OH
ABOUT

With Bloomville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

