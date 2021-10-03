CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston, MN

Preston calendar: Events coming up

 6 days ago

(PRESTON, MN) Preston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Preston area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mFHiY_0cFqIYBu00

Tuesday Trivia - 2021 Season

Lanesboro, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 109 Parkway Ave N, Lanesboro, MN

Every Tuesday at 7:30 pm with host Wyatt! Come on your own or with a team. Teams of six or less compete for $25 in drink chips for your next visit to the Pub. Share & Like from our FB site for a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19MriI_0cFqIYBu00

Arthritis Exercise Program – Preston

Preston, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:15 AM

Address: 509 Kansas St NW, Preston, MN

The Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program is a community-based recreational exercise program developed by the Arthritis Foundation. Trained AFEP instructors cover a variety of range-of-motion and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X3hHX_0cFqIYBu00

The Filthy 50

Lanesboro, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 121 Parkway Ave N, Lanesboro, MN

A beautiful, unsupported, 50 mile, gravel road cycling event. Race it and set a record. Ride it and take in the beauty. Either way, get filthy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eHuTl_0cFqIYBu00

Comedy and Cocktails at Harmony Spirits; Presented by Laughs on the Go!

Harmony, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 40 1st Avenue Northwest, Harmony, MN 55939

Cocktail and Comedy lovers of Harmony, M.N! Join us for an unforgettable evening of laughs and drinks at Harmony Spirits!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G7aXE_0cFqIYBu00

Confederate Railroad

Fountain, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 98 Main St, Fountain, MN

Get your tickets to see Confederate Railroad at Beaver Bottoms Saloon on 10/2/2021

