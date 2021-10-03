CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covelo, CA

Coming soon: Covelo events

Covelo Voice
 6 days ago

(COVELO, CA) Live events are lining up on the Covelo calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Covelo area:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Willits, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Willits, CA 95490

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Harvest Moon Celebration 2021

Willits, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Copyright © 2021 Willits Chamber of Commerce , all rights reserved. Photos by Steve Eberhard . Website by Silver Rockets

Laytonville Farmers Market

Laytonville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 44400 Willis Ave, Laytonville, CA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: May - October, 2020Mondays, 2:30PM - 5:30PM November, 2020 - April, 2021Mondays, 2:30PM - 4:30PM Location: Harwood Hall,

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)

Willits, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 37 West Van Lane, Willits, CA 95490

Three manic actors try to perform every Shakespeare production in an hour and a half. Keyword, "try".

Good Farm Fund Harvest Picnic

Redwood Valley, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 7051 N State St, Redwood Valley, CA

The Good Farm Fund Harvest Picnic at BARRA of Mendocino on October 12, 2021 from 4-7 pm is a farm-to-table community dinner designed to take …\n

#Make Yourself#Standup Comedy#Silver Rockets Starts#Sun Oct 10#Barra Of Mendocino
Covelo Voice

