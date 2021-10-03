Fountain City events coming soon

(FOUNTAIN CITY, WI) Fountain City has a full slate of live events coming up.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fountain City:

Microchip Clinic & Adoption Event Fountain City, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Phi Theta Chi Winona, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 129 E 3rd St, Winona, MN

EARN 25% OF EVERY DOLLAR SPENT FOR PHI THETA CHI. ON OCTOBER 6TH FROM 4-9PM ALL SALES WILL COUNT THAT MENTION PHI THETA CHI ON THE PHONE, OR IN THE STORE OR USE CODE:DOUGH AT CHECKOUT ON TOPPERS.COM

Autumn at Elmer’s Auto & Toy Museum Fountain City, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: W903 Elmers Rd, Fountain City, WI

Enjoy the beauty of the spectacular autumn colors seen high above the Mississippi River Valley. This is one of the most spectacular views along the river as well as the highest spot along the...

Winona Permit to Carry Class Winona, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 22933 Gun Club Rd, Winona, MN

No Experience Required This class is designed with a beginner in mind but experienced shooters will benefit as well No handgun yet? No worries, we can supply one for the class for free. This is a...

Johnson Street Underground Winona, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 228 E 5th St, Winona, MN

Johnson Street Underground is a dynamic, a cappella quartet from Winona. About this Event Johnson Street Underground is a dynamic, a cappella quartet from Winona. Their repertoire covers the gamut...