Warren, TX

Live events on the horizon in Warren

Warren Post
 6 days ago

(WARREN, TX) Warren has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Warren:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49C8GB_0cFqIVXj00

Teague Brothers Band

Kountze, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 6106 Holland Cemetery Rd, Kountze, TX

An Americana Folk Country Rock group led by U.S. Army & Song Writer veteran front man, John Teague. John Teague grew up in a family of farmers, saddle makers, construction workers and veterans...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RObXS_0cFqIVXj00

Celebration of Life for Karen

Woodville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2850 Private Road #8335, Woodville, TX

We are having a Celebration of Life for Karen (My Honey). Darrell Segura (the man in black) has already prepared a few special songs for a special Triple Creek friend (wish I could attach the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NuGoY_0cFqIVXj00

Stoney LaRue - Live at Honky Tonk Texas

Silsbee, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2389 Hwy 96 N, Silsbee, TX

Texas Country Artist - 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐋𝐚𝐑𝐮𝐞 with Special Guest 𝑻𝒆𝒂𝒈𝒖𝒆 𝑩𝒓𝒐𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒔 𝑩𝒂𝒏𝒅 Doors Open at 7pm - Opening Act: 8:30 pm Advanced Tickets - $25 DOS - $30 Use Coupon Code...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kWx0G_0cFqIVXj00

SCoC Annual Golf Tournament

Silsbee, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 6200 Country Club Rd, Silsbee, TX

Sports Events in Silsbee.Find tournaments in Silsbee, including NBA, Basketball, Football, Golf events, Soccer, Cricket, Computer Games & all sports events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24yKFd_0cFqIVXj00

TNM Meetup – Woodville

Woodville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 233 U.S. Hwy 190, Woodville, TX

The Texas Nationalist Movement will be hosting a Meetup event in Woodville starting at 4:00PM at Wild Bill’s Grill. Join us to learn more about the mission and principles of the TNM and how we can...

#Live Events#Honey#Veteran#U S Army Song#Advanced Tickets#Dos#Tx Sports Events#Nba#Soccer Cricket#Computer Games#U S Hwy 190
