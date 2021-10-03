Platte calendar: Coming events

(PLATTE, SD) Platte has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Platte area:

Mission Festival – Burke, SD Burke, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 618 Franklin St, Burke, SD

Presenter: Rev. Phil Strackbein Service time: 10:00 AM Presentation: 11:30 AM

Grant Writing Workshop Gregory, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 222 Main St, Gregory, SD

Kari O'Neill and a panel of funders will be spending the day teaching the ins and outs of grant writing!

Fall and Christmas Open House Fairfax, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Amy and I will be hosting our last open house and are working hard to make it a super fun day for all of you. I will still be painting furniture, but plan to slow down. The first 25 shoppers will...

Mr. & Mrs. Mark King PERSONAL PROPERTY ONLINE AUCTION Platte, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:30 PM

ONLINE AUCTION ONLINE AUCTION ONLINE AUCTION WE HAVE SOLD OUR HOME AND WILL NO LONGER HAVE NEED FOR THESE GREAT THINGS AT OUR HOME IN TOWN. WE ARE SURE TO FIND MANY TREASURERS AS WE GET READY FOR...

Stompin’ Kimball, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 144 S Main St, Kimball, SD

Right guy’s you have all been asking after our next event, so here it is another epic line up for Stompin’. Make sure to get this date in your diary and get yourselves down, if our last event was...