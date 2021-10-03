Garrison calendar: Coming events

(GARRISON, ND) Live events are lining up on the Garrison calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Garrison:

Mountrail County, ND Parshall, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Mountrail County, NDTickets:Single: $55.00Couple: $75.00Sponsor: $270.00Jake: $25.00Sponsor Couple: $290.00Silver Sponsor Couple: $550.00Gold Sponsor Table: $650.00

Custer Health Blood Pressure & Foot Care Clinic Hazen, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Custer Health will hold a blood pressure & foot care clinic at Golden Crescent Manor in Hazen from 8:30 - 10:30am CT. Walk-ins are welcome. Call 873-4433 for an appointment.

Ken & Kathy Kruegar Farm Retirement Auction Garrison, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ken & Kathy Kruegar Farm Retirement Auction by Steffes Group Inc. is coming to Garrison ND. Find the auction date and venue, auction items for sale, and learn how to bid.

KC (CO-OP) Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Washburn Washburn, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 AM

The Washburn (ND) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Kidder County co-op [Steele-Dawson/Tappen] (Steele, ND) on Tuesday, October 19.

Garrison area Fishing Day Garrison, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1252A 41st Ave NW, Garrison, ND

fising day at de Trobriand Bay Marina. Open to boys and girls ages 5-20. Free to attend (minus park entrance fees) for all. Those who join a Cub Scout Pack, Scouts BSA Troop or Venture Crew...