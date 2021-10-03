Cushing events coming soon

(CUSHING, TX) Cushing is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cushing:

Fall Charcuterie Class (1st Date) Nacogdoches, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 7905 US HWY 59 S, Nacogdoches, TX 75964

Learn how to create a fall-themed charcuterie board that pairs well with our spirits.

Jam Session Reklaw, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 18560 Co Rd 4256 S, Reklaw, TX

Jam Session every Thursday evening. No entrance fee. Come sit and Listen to great local musicians. Do you play? Come sit in! All welcome

Volunteer Work Day - Snake Woman's Garden Alto, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1649 TX-21, Alto, TX

Snake Woman's Garden offers a great opportunity to get outside and get involved with volunteering at Caddo Mounds while staying COVID safe. It is time to give Snake Woman's Garden some special...

Striker Trade Day Reklaw, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 18560 Co Rd 4256 S, Reklaw, TX

With all the reconstruction and Covid things have been slow at Lake Striker Resort. There is plenty of room for social distancing at our outdoor trade day. We have decided to jump start Striker...

Warrior Youth Worship Night | Special Guest Mike Servin Rusk, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 475 Co Rd 1619, Rusk, TX

We're having a special Warrior Youth worship night on Sunday, Oct. 3rd at 6:30 with Mike Servin and fellow Christian rap artists, Antwoine Hill, Young Bro & Professor Crow. Free admission, adults...