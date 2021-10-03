Jeffersonville calendar: What's coming up

(JEFFERSONVILLE, OH) Live events are lining up on the Jeffersonville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Jeffersonville area:

Colton Dixon - World Vision Volunteer - Washington Courthouse, OH Washington Court House, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 390 E. Temple Street, Washington Court House, OH 43160

Come volunteer with World Vision on the Colton Dixon Miracles Tour!

Trunk or Treat South Solon, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 7224 E Main St, South Solon, OH

Join us after church for our 2nd annual Trunk or Treat. Church goers will decorate their trunks and pass out treats to all of the children. Everyone will have the opportunity to vote for their...

Hands on hoophouse building workshop Jamestown, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

THIS CLASS WILL BE RESCHEDULED! Stay turned for a new date! We are hosting an intensive, day-long, hands-on class to build a 20’ x 60” hoop house from scratch using mostly materials you can get at...

1st Annual Memory Walk Washington Court House, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Check in will begin at 10:15. This will include picking up your shirt if you ordered one. Also, giving you time to give us names of any babies you would like remembered.

Wayne TWP Fire Fish Fry Washington Court House, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Fundraising for Wayne Township Volunteer Fire Association. This event will be from 11 am to 5 pm EST.