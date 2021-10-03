Coming soon: Bridgeport events
(BRIDGEPORT, NE) Live events are lining up on the Bridgeport calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bridgeport:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 1050 M St, Gering, NE
Mini Conference- Oct. 22- NIS Day 1230-5pm. Evaluations by Scenario- Karen Bowlin. at WNCC- Harms Center Oct. 23- EMS CE- 6.5hours NCCP 8:30-5pm. Peds, Cardiac, Ops and Trauma! at Gering Civic Center
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 204 W 4th St, Alliance, NE
Artist Reception 5-7pm for Quilter Mary Sue Suit and Photographer Joe Lucas. Reception is open to the public. Masks are encouraged but not mandatory.
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Youth and kids will begin their groups for the fall.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Address: 265 18th St, Gering, NE
Connect with women from ages 13-103 for lots of fun and laughter. Invite a friend—or several! Enjoy breakfast and lunch, choose from twelve compelling Breakout Sessions, and join us in meaningful...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 1020 W 10th St, Alliance, NE
Find the obituary of Lelagene A. Jantz (1934 - 2021) from Alliance, NE. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.
