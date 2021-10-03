CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, NE

Coming soon: Bridgeport events

Bridgeport Post
 6 days ago

(BRIDGEPORT, NE) Live events are lining up on the Bridgeport calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bridgeport:

NEMSA Mini Conference- Scottsbluff

Gering, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1050 M St, Gering, NE

Mini Conference- Oct. 22- NIS Day 1230-5pm. Evaluations by Scenario- Karen Bowlin. at WNCC- Harms Center Oct. 23- EMS CE- 6.5hours NCCP 8:30-5pm. Peds, Cardiac, Ops and Trauma! at Gering Civic Center

Artist Reception for Mary Sue Suit and Joe Lucas

Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 204 W 4th St, Alliance, NE

Artist Reception 5-7pm for Quilter Mary Sue Suit and Photographer Joe Lucas. Reception is open to the public. Masks are encouraged but not mandatory.

Youth & Kid's Group

Gering, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Youth and kids will begin their groups for the fall.

Women's Retreat

Gering, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 265 18th St, Gering, NE

Connect with women from ages 13-103 for lots of fun and laughter. Invite a friend—or several! Enjoy breakfast and lunch, choose from twelve compelling Breakout Sessions, and join us in meaningful...

Memorial service

Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1020 W 10th St, Alliance, NE

Find the obituary of Lelagene A. Jantz (1934 - 2021) from Alliance, NE. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Bridgeport Post

Bridgeport Post

Bridgeport, NE
With Bridgeport Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

