Coming soon: Bridgeport events

(BRIDGEPORT, NE) Live events are lining up on the Bridgeport calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bridgeport:

NEMSA Mini Conference- Scottsbluff Gering, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1050 M St, Gering, NE

Mini Conference- Oct. 22- NIS Day 1230-5pm. Evaluations by Scenario- Karen Bowlin. at WNCC- Harms Center Oct. 23- EMS CE- 6.5hours NCCP 8:30-5pm. Peds, Cardiac, Ops and Trauma! at Gering Civic Center

Artist Reception for Mary Sue Suit and Joe Lucas Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 204 W 4th St, Alliance, NE

Artist Reception 5-7pm for Quilter Mary Sue Suit and Photographer Joe Lucas. Reception is open to the public. Masks are encouraged but not mandatory.

Youth & Kid's Group Gering, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Youth and kids will begin their groups for the fall.

Women's Retreat Gering, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 265 18th St, Gering, NE

Connect with women from ages 13-103 for lots of fun and laughter. Invite a friend—or several! Enjoy breakfast and lunch, choose from twelve compelling Breakout Sessions, and join us in meaningful...

Memorial service Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1020 W 10th St, Alliance, NE

Find the obituary of Lelagene A. Jantz (1934 - 2021) from Alliance, NE. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.