Niland, CA

What’s up Niland: Local events calendar

Niland Dispatch
Niland Dispatch
 6 days ago

(NILAND, CA) Live events are lining up on the Niland calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Niland:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ydppD_0cFqIPFN00

October [Saturday] Chuckwalla CCW

Desert Center, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 25300 Rice Rd, Desert Center, CA

SoCal Track Days on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Chuckwalla Valley Raceway, Desert Center, CA - Registration Fee - $230 per day We will run in the counter-clockwise direction The schedule is as...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ea4pZ_0cFqIPFN00

Art Scene - North Shore, CA 2021

Mecca, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 99155 Sea View Dr, Mecca, CA

Description The Art Scene program is a great way to introduce our youth of the Eastern Coachella Valley to a variety of different arts and crafts. This program will give the participants a place...

PCA-SDR Time Trial – Chuckwalla CCW Double Points

Desert Center, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 25300 Rice Rd, Desert Center, CA

CHUCKWALLA DE/TIME TRIAL. OCTOBER 16-17, 2021 (COVID-19 COMPLIANT PRE-TECH INSPECTION). REGISTRATION OPENS September 5 at 9am PST. Sponsored By SDR Sponsors: – Apex Construction – Autos...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ldYMY_0cFqIPFN00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Westmorland, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Westmorland, CA 92281

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aLynC_0cFqIPFN00

Jesus Ojeda

Coachella, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 49291 Grapefruit Blvd STE 2, Coachella, CA

Jesus Ojeda and Los parras at Mi Lindo Sinaloa at 2021-10-16T09:00:00-0700

Niland Dispatch

Niland Dispatch

Niland, CA
