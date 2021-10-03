Langdon calendar: Events coming up

(LANGDON, ND) Langdon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Langdon area:

calio, nd Calio, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in calio_nd? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Business After Hours Cavalier, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 9355 135th Ave NE, Cavalier, ND

Cavalier Area Chamber of Commerce invites you to come out to the Cavalier Country Club for Business After Hours. This is a super laid back, casual environment where you can enjoy a couple free...

Osnabrock Fire Hall - Public FLU Clinic Osnabrock, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 214 Broadway, Osnabrock, ND

Flu vaccines will be available to the public from 10:00 am - 11:00 am at Osnabrock Fire Hall on October 14th. SAVE TIME... RESERVE YOUR APPOINTMENT TIME AND FILL OUT YOUR FORMS ONLINE...

Blessing of the Animals Cavalier, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 104 Bjornson Dr, Cavalier, ND

In commemoration of St. Francis of Assisi we will have a blessing of the animals service at 1 pm in the lawn outside by the fellowship hall. Bring your pets for a brief service of blessing.