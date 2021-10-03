CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Langdon, ND

Langdon calendar: Events coming up

Langdon Updates
Langdon Updates
 6 days ago

(LANGDON, ND) Langdon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Langdon area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FBFby_0cFqIObs00

calio, nd

Calio, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in calio_nd? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OEFq8_0cFqIObs00

Business After Hours

Cavalier, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 9355 135th Ave NE, Cavalier, ND

Cavalier Area Chamber of Commerce invites you to come out to the Cavalier Country Club for Business After Hours. This is a super laid back, casual environment where you can enjoy a couple free...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wjiIn_0cFqIObs00

Osnabrock Fire Hall - Public FLU Clinic

Osnabrock, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 214 Broadway, Osnabrock, ND

Flu vaccines will be available to the public from 10:00 am - 11:00 am at Osnabrock Fire Hall on October 14th. SAVE TIME... RESERVE YOUR APPOINTMENT TIME AND FILL OUT YOUR FORMS ONLINE...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nGahx_0cFqIObs00

Blessing of the Animals

Cavalier, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 104 Bjornson Dr, Cavalier, ND

In commemoration of St. Francis of Assisi we will have a blessing of the animals service at 1 pm in the lawn outside by the fellowship hall. Bring your pets for a brief service of blessing.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Langdon, ND
City
Cavalier, ND
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nd Flu#Sun Oct 10
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Langdon Updates

Langdon Updates

Langdon, ND
9
Followers
223
Post
836
Views
ABOUT

With Langdon Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy