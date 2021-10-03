Langdon calendar: Events coming up
(LANGDON, ND) Langdon has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Langdon area:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 9355 135th Ave NE, Cavalier, ND
Cavalier Area Chamber of Commerce invites you to come out to the Cavalier Country Club for Business After Hours. This is a super laid back, casual environment where you can enjoy a couple free...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Address: 214 Broadway, Osnabrock, ND
Flu vaccines will be available to the public from 10:00 am - 11:00 am at Osnabrock Fire Hall on October 14th. SAVE TIME... RESERVE YOUR APPOINTMENT TIME AND FILL OUT YOUR FORMS ONLINE...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 104 Bjornson Dr, Cavalier, ND
In commemoration of St. Francis of Assisi we will have a blessing of the animals service at 1 pm in the lawn outside by the fellowship hall. Bring your pets for a brief service of blessing.
