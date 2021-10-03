CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellfleet, MA

Live events Wellfleet — what’s coming up

Wellfleet Daily
Wellfleet Daily
 6 days ago

(WELLFLEET, MA) Wellfleet has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wellfleet area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kISvD_0cFqINj900

7th Annual Vinegrass Music Festival

North Truro, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 11 Shore Road, North Truro, MA 02652

Vinegrass is back on Oct 3rd at Truro Vineyards feat. The Wooks, The Way Down Wanderers, Jacob Joliff & Michael Daves, & The Soggy Po Boys!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n5P5J_0cFqINj900

Benefit for Carol Moran

Eastham, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 10 McKoy Road, Eastham, MA 02642

Raffle, food, drinks, family friendly and music by The Grab Brothers !

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ebwuv_0cFqINj900

Pumpkin Palooza 2020

Wellfleet, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 335 Main St, Wellfleet, MA

Get your pumpkin carving sets out, host a carving party with friends and family, and bring your creations to the Hall Sunday 10/31 before 3pm and we’ll display them that eve! Costumes encouraged...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31gvAZ_0cFqINj900

2021 Art and Oyster Crawl

Wellfleet, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: Commercial and Bank Streets, Wellfleet, MA 02667

Join the third Wellfleet S.P.A.T. Art & Oyster Crawl Saturday 10/9/21 4:30pm-7pm. This is SUPER FUN event .  Tickets will sell out!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2frNyH_0cFqINj900

Dave Dersham & Kim Moberg

Wellfleet, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 335 Main St, Wellfleet, MA 02667

This event will take place indoors, subject to Covid restrictions. Please visit our website for our up-to-date attendance policies.

Learn More

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Wellfleet Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

