Live events Wellfleet — what’s coming up

(WELLFLEET, MA) Wellfleet has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wellfleet area:

7th Annual Vinegrass Music Festival North Truro, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 11 Shore Road, North Truro, MA 02652

Vinegrass is back on Oct 3rd at Truro Vineyards feat. The Wooks, The Way Down Wanderers, Jacob Joliff & Michael Daves, & The Soggy Po Boys!

Benefit for Carol Moran Eastham, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 10 McKoy Road, Eastham, MA 02642

Raffle, food, drinks, family friendly and music by The Grab Brothers !

Pumpkin Palooza 2020 Wellfleet, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 335 Main St, Wellfleet, MA

Get your pumpkin carving sets out, host a carving party with friends and family, and bring your creations to the Hall Sunday 10/31 before 3pm and we’ll display them that eve! Costumes encouraged...

2021 Art and Oyster Crawl Wellfleet, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: Commercial and Bank Streets, Wellfleet, MA 02667

Join the third Wellfleet S.P.A.T. Art & Oyster Crawl Saturday 10/9/21 4:30pm-7pm. This is SUPER FUN event . Tickets will sell out!

Dave Dersham & Kim Moberg Wellfleet, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 335 Main St, Wellfleet, MA 02667

This event will take place indoors, subject to Covid restrictions. Please visit our website for our up-to-date attendance policies.