Live events Wellfleet — what’s coming up
(WELLFLEET, MA) Wellfleet has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Wellfleet area:
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM
Address: 11 Shore Road, North Truro, MA 02652
Vinegrass is back on Oct 3rd at Truro Vineyards feat. The Wooks, The Way Down Wanderers, Jacob Joliff & Michael Daves, & The Soggy Po Boys!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 10 McKoy Road, Eastham, MA 02642
Raffle, food, drinks, family friendly and music by The Grab Brothers !
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 335 Main St, Wellfleet, MA
Get your pumpkin carving sets out, host a carving party with friends and family, and bring your creations to the Hall Sunday 10/31 before 3pm and we’ll display them that eve! Costumes encouraged...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: Commercial and Bank Streets, Wellfleet, MA 02667
Join the third Wellfleet S.P.A.T. Art & Oyster Crawl Saturday 10/9/21 4:30pm-7pm. This is SUPER FUN event . Tickets will sell out!
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM
Address: 335 Main St, Wellfleet, MA 02667
This event will take place indoors, subject to Covid restrictions. Please visit our website for our up-to-date attendance policies.
Comments / 0