Fairplay events coming up

(FAIRPLAY, CO) Live events are coming to Fairplay.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fairplay:

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:55 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 107 Denison Placer Road, Breckenridge, CO 80424

Will Liverman as Charles in Terence Blanchard’s "Fire Shut Up in My Bones."

Bud's Sparkle Fest 2021 Leadville, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 320 E 9th St, Leadville, CO

For tickets: https://www.charityauctionstoday.com/t/budas-sparkle-fest-2021--09f6c04780 A fundraiser for the historic preservation of the Clarion Hotel in Twin Lakes Village. Live music with the...

Tree Talks by Ben Kinsley (Fall 2021 Seasonal Talk #1) Jefferson, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: Forest Rd 849, Jefferson, CO

Join us on Oct. 15 in Kenosha Pass, CO for the first of four seasonal talks focused on understanding the Quaking Aspen tree.

Gravity Haus Costume Supper Club at Cabin Juice ft. Gallo Wines Portfolio Breckenridge, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 605 South Park Avenue, Breckenridge, CO 80424

Social | Dine/Drink - Our monthly Cabin Juice Supper Club welcomes the GH community to indulge in a three-course, beverage paired meal!

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 605 South Park Avenue, Breckenridge, CO 80424

Interested in learning more about Gravity Haus and the perks of membership? Here's your chance to experience it overnight in Breckenridge!