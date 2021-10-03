Fairplay events coming up
(FAIRPLAY, CO) Live events are coming to Fairplay.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fairplay:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:55 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 107 Denison Placer Road, Breckenridge, CO 80424
Will Liverman as Charles in Terence Blanchard’s "Fire Shut Up in My Bones."
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 320 E 9th St, Leadville, CO
For tickets: https://www.charityauctionstoday.com/t/budas-sparkle-fest-2021--09f6c04780 A fundraiser for the historic preservation of the Clarion Hotel in Twin Lakes Village. Live music with the...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: Forest Rd 849, Jefferson, CO
Join us on Oct. 15 in Kenosha Pass, CO for the first of four seasonal talks focused on understanding the Quaking Aspen tree.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 605 South Park Avenue, Breckenridge, CO 80424
Social | Dine/Drink - Our monthly Cabin Juice Supper Club welcomes the GH community to indulge in a three-course, beverage paired meal!
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Address: 605 South Park Avenue, Breckenridge, CO 80424
Interested in learning more about Gravity Haus and the perks of membership? Here's your chance to experience it overnight in Breckenridge!
