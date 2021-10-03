CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairplay, CO

Fairplay events coming up

 6 days ago

(FAIRPLAY, CO) Live events are coming to Fairplay.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fairplay:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22aVRe_0cFqIMqQ00

The Met: Live in HD -Fire Shut Up In My Bones (Terence Blanchard)-New

Breckenridge, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:55 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 107 Denison Placer Road, Breckenridge, CO 80424

Will Liverman as Charles in Terence Blanchard’s "Fire Shut Up in My Bones."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45p6dS_0cFqIMqQ00

Bud's Sparkle Fest 2021

Leadville, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 320 E 9th St, Leadville, CO

For tickets: https://www.charityauctionstoday.com/t/budas-sparkle-fest-2021--09f6c04780 A fundraiser for the historic preservation of the Clarion Hotel in Twin Lakes Village. Live music with the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sr1D9_0cFqIMqQ00

Tree Talks by Ben Kinsley (Fall 2021 Seasonal Talk #1)

Jefferson, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: Forest Rd 849, Jefferson, CO

Join us on Oct. 15 in Kenosha Pass, CO for the first of four seasonal talks focused on understanding the Quaking Aspen tree.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zalLH_0cFqIMqQ00

Gravity Haus Costume Supper Club at Cabin Juice ft. Gallo Wines Portfolio

Breckenridge, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 605 South Park Avenue, Breckenridge, CO 80424

Social | Dine/Drink - Our monthly Cabin Juice Supper Club welcomes the GH community to indulge in a three-course, beverage paired meal!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2taNxw_0cFqIMqQ00

Discover GH Breckenridge - Overnight Stay + Breakfast on the Haus: Oct.27th

Breckenridge, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 605 South Park Avenue, Breckenridge, CO 80424

Interested in learning more about Gravity Haus and the perks of membership? Here's your chance to experience it overnight in Breckenridge!

The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Fairplay, CO
