Imperial, NE

Imperial events coming up

Imperial Digest
Imperial Digest
 6 days ago

(IMPERIAL, NE) Live events are coming to Imperial.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Imperial:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39yl6K_0cFqILxh00

The Holocaust: Words and Images (Zoom and Onsite Available)

Imperial, NE

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1324 Broadway St, Imperial, NE

This four-week course will highlight selected stories, personal testimony, photographs, and film to explore the experience of ordinary people during the Holocaust. Instructor: Renae Bottom, Fee...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eWGkk_0cFqILxh00

Prairie Girl Fall Open Shop

Benkelman, NE

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

"Fall into small business" with Prairie Girl Candle Co.'s Fall Open Shop event. Come and check out ALL of the best scents of the season, fall decor, gifts and more! Joining us at the Prairie Girl...

Calligraphy

Imperial, NE

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Address: 1324 Broadway St, Imperial, NE

Embark on a fun creative class where you will learn calligraphy styles to enhance card making, newsletters and special projects of your choice. Instructor: Susan Hanson, Fee: $75 (includes pens...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hktsF_0cFqILxh00

Crema Latina Village Festival 2022 ✘ Hochseilgarten Wiesloch

Venango, NE

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:59 PM

Address: Gewann Haagen 7, 69168 Wiesloch

Am 04.06.2022 heißen wir euch zum dritten Mal in Folge auf Rhein-Neckars größten Reggaeton Outdoor Festival willkommen.

ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
NBC News

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz steps down amid corruption probe

VIENNA -Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Saturday he is stepping down after being placed under investigation on suspicion of corruption offenses, but he plans to stay on as the leader of his party and its top lawmaker in parliament. Kurz denies wrongdoing and had said he was willing to...
EUROPE
