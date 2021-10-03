Imperial events coming up

(IMPERIAL, NE) Live events are coming to Imperial.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Imperial:

The Holocaust: Words and Images (Zoom and Onsite Available) Imperial, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1324 Broadway St, Imperial, NE

This four-week course will highlight selected stories, personal testimony, photographs, and film to explore the experience of ordinary people during the Holocaust. Instructor: Renae Bottom, Fee...

Prairie Girl Fall Open Shop Benkelman, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

"Fall into small business" with Prairie Girl Candle Co.'s Fall Open Shop event. Come and check out ALL of the best scents of the season, fall decor, gifts and more! Joining us at the Prairie Girl...

Calligraphy Imperial, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Address: 1324 Broadway St, Imperial, NE

Embark on a fun creative class where you will learn calligraphy styles to enhance card making, newsletters and special projects of your choice. Instructor: Susan Hanson, Fee: $75 (includes pens...

Crema Latina Village Festival 2022 ✘ Hochseilgarten Wiesloch Venango, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:59 PM

Address: Gewann Haagen 7, 69168 Wiesloch

Am 04.06.2022 heißen wir euch zum dritten Mal in Folge auf Rhein-Neckars größten Reggaeton Outdoor Festival willkommen.