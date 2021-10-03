CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuart, IA

Stuart calendar: What's coming up

 6 days ago

(STUART, IA) Stuart is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Stuart:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RhH7F_0cFqIK4y00

Comedy Night — Faith Bible Church Panora, IA

Panora, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2096 IA-4, Panora, IA

Come join us for a night of laughter and time together as we enjoy a 1 hr comedy show performed by Comedian Ted Cunningham. This comedy event, featuring the hilarious Ted Cunningham, is specially...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OJRLJ_0cFqIK4y00

Farm-to-Table Dinners

Earlham, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 105 S Chestnut Ave, Earlham, IA

For the third year in a row, the harvest tables will once again be set down the center of Chestnut Avenue outside of Bricker-Price Block in downtown Earlham, Iowa for our Harvest Gathering...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lfO1I_0cFqIK4y00

Men's Bible Study

Panora, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Statement of Faith We believe in the inerrancy of Scripture, that the Bible, Old and New Testaments, in the original autographs, is the inspired, infallible Word of God, a complete and final...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27HqVU_0cFqIK4y00

The Garms Family

Panora, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 102 E Church St, Panora, IA

List of Gospel Sunday Night upcoming events. Concerts Events by Gospel Sunday Night. Events - The Garms Family, June Gospel Sunday Night, Harbour Lights Gospel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H5fA8_0cFqIK4y00

The End Things Study

Panora, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Statement of Faith We believe in the inerrancy of Scripture, that the Bible, Old and New Testaments, in the original autographs, is the inspired, infallible Word of God, a complete and final...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Stuart, IA
ABOUT

With Stuart News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

