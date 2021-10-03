Stuart calendar: What's coming up

(STUART, IA) Stuart is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Stuart:

Comedy Night — Faith Bible Church Panora, IA Panora, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2096 IA-4, Panora, IA

Come join us for a night of laughter and time together as we enjoy a 1 hr comedy show performed by Comedian Ted Cunningham. This comedy event, featuring the hilarious Ted Cunningham, is specially...

Farm-to-Table Dinners Earlham, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 105 S Chestnut Ave, Earlham, IA

For the third year in a row, the harvest tables will once again be set down the center of Chestnut Avenue outside of Bricker-Price Block in downtown Earlham, Iowa for our Harvest Gathering...

Men's Bible Study Panora, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Statement of Faith We believe in the inerrancy of Scripture, that the Bible, Old and New Testaments, in the original autographs, is the inspired, infallible Word of God, a complete and final...

The Garms Family Panora, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 102 E Church St, Panora, IA

List of Gospel Sunday Night upcoming events. Concerts Events by Gospel Sunday Night. Events - The Garms Family, June Gospel Sunday Night, Harbour Lights Gospel

The End Things Study Panora, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Statement of Faith We believe in the inerrancy of Scripture, that the Bible, Old and New Testaments, in the original autographs, is the inspired, infallible Word of God, a complete and final...