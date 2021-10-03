What’s up Mona: Local events calendar

(MONA, UT) Live events are lining up on the Mona calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mona:

10:00 AM Refreshments Spanish Fork, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 165 N Main St, Spanish Fork, UT

Come early and enjoy refreshments and conversation before the service starts.

Payson - Utah Concealed Carry Class - Only $45 Payson, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 463 E 100 N, Payson, UT

Utah Concealed Carry Permit Class in Payson, Utah on Monday Evening at 6PM, October 11th, at the Clarion Gardens Catering and Events 463 E 100 N. The class includes the required; instruction...

Leave No Trace Payson, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 14166 S Payson Canyon Rd, Payson, UT

The Leave No Trace courses are designed to give participants a thorough understanding of the concepts and practices involved to minimize impacts in the outdoors, as well as BSA policies concerning...

Haunted Halloween Haven Spanish Fork, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Haunted Halloween Haven is a fun and free Halloween display and haunted house walkthrough in Spanish Fork, Utah. We started in 2003 with a small garage haunt for the neighborhood kids and now it...

10:30 Church Service Spanish Fork, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:45 AM

Address: 165 N Main St, Spanish Fork, UT

Here at Utah Valley Church, we have very simple family integrated service which consists of several contemporary worship songs and a time of Bible teaching. Communion (the sacrament or the Lord’s...