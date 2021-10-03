Live events Burwell — what’s coming up

(BURWELL, NE) Live events are coming to Burwell.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Burwell area:

CYN 2021 Summit Ord, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 127 Trotter Avenue, Ord, NE

Connect with CYN members from communities of all sizes to discover, investigate, and celebrate ourselves, our organizations, our communities, and our state, and learn how ambitious young...

SnowBeast Release 2021 Broken Bow, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 43860 Paulsen Rd, Broken Bow, NE

We're releasing the Beast on October 12th! Come down for a pint!

Rhino RC-20 Fail Shredder Loup City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Rhino RC-20 Fail Shredder, Pin Hitch, Large 1000 PTO, 6.70-15 Tires, Hydraulic Lift, Jack, SN: 20357

Fall Rummage Sale Broken Bow, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 314 S 10th Ave, Broken Bow, NE

Rummage Sale JMMMC Hospital Auxiliary Fall Rummage Sale October 10-14- Broken Bow Municipal Building Bundle Days - No Sales Bring your good, used items to donate Sun., October 10th - 1:oopm...

The Holocaust: Words and Images Broken Bow, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 2520 S E St, Broken Bow, NE

The Holocaust: Words and Images is on Facebook. To connect with The Holocaust: Words and Images, join Facebook today.