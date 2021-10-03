Stamford events coming up

(STAMFORD, NY) Live events are lining up on the Stamford calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stamford:

FIDDLERS! 28 Roxbury, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 5025 Vega Mountain Rd, Roxbury, NY

You can’t keep this autumn tradition in the Catskills down! The first snap of autumn, the vibrant colors on the mountainside, and the scent of harvest means its time for FIDDLERS! We are thrilled...

Picnic At East Branch Farms Roxbury, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 52234 NY-30, Roxbury, NY

A Korean-style picnic (피크닉) dinner set on the open, private fields of a biodynamic farm specializing in organic Kimchi in Roxbury, NY. About this event WHAT For $35 per person, you will receive a...

New Jersey Motor Park - Lightning Jefferson, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Address: 396 Zimmerman Rd, Jefferson, NY

Come spend a few days with us at NJMP for action on both the Lightning and Thunderbolt courses! This will be a track day to remember. $350 per day, or $600 for both days. About Dynosaur...

FALL CAMPING WEEKEND West Fulton, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 420 W Fulton Rd, West Fulton, NY

Fall Camping weekend! Hold up, before you assume you'll be digging a hole to relieve yourself that is NOT the kind of camping we're talking about. We're not fans of the term glamping BUT with...

The Sunset Riders All Weekend! Gilboa, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 193 Stryker Rd, Gilboa, NY

The Sunset Riders use harmonies and classic instrumentation to put their own spin on a mix of Americana, Alt-Country, and Folk Soul songs that you’ll either recognize or want to hear again right...