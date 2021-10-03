Pound calendar: What's coming up

(POUND, WI) Live events are coming to Pound.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pound:

Boo's and Brews with Paranormal of Wisconsin Pound, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 7403 WI-64, Pound, WI

Come and learn what Paranormal of Wisconsin has experienced at Equity Hall Bar and Grill as well as Kyle's Furkees in Coleman!! Tickets $20 single admission available at Equity Hall Bar and Grill...

NWLONPA (CO-OP) Varsity Football @ Lena/Aquinas Lena, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 304 E Main St, Lena, WI

The Lena/Aquinas (Lena, WI) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Northeastern Wisconsin Lutheran/Oneida Nation/Providence Academy (Green Bay, WI) on Friday, October 15.

Tony Rocker & the Comeback Special - Celebrating the music of Elvis Presley Pound, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 08:00 PM

Address: W7403 State Highway 64, Pound, WI 54161

One of the best Elvis Tribute bands in the country.

Heart to Heartbreaker - A tribute to the music of Heart and Pat Benatar. Pound, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 09:00 PM

Address: W7403 State Highway 64, Pound, WI 54161

Come see Heart to Heartbreaker, a tribute to the music of Heart and Pat Benatar live at Equity Hall & Bar.

ZZ Top Eliminator Tribute Band Pound, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: W7403 State Highway 64, Pound, WI 54161

Come see the top touring ZZ Top Tribute band live at Equity Hall & Bar, as featured on AXIS TV.