Winona events calendar

(WINONA, MO) Live events are lining up on the Winona calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Winona:

Nathan Vegas Ellington, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Local artist Nathan Vegas https://m.facebook.com/nathanvegas/ $5.00 at the door Beer and drink specials

Tarot Card Readings By The Ravens Nest Mountain View, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Tarot Card Reading By The Ravens Nest founder Jen. These are one on one readings. Saturday October 23rd 10-2 pm At The Neighborhood Tribe $10

Fall Hike: Prairie Hollow Gorge Eminence, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: State Hwy V, Eminence, MO

Prairie Hollow Gorge is a hidden gem within Ozark National Scenic Riverways, located on State Highway V east of Eminence, approximately 1/2-mile before the Two Rivers Campground. Hikers will have...

EQUATICS MISSOURI YOUTH/PEEWEE CHAMPIONSHIP!! MATCH RACE FINALS! Ellsinore, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

EQUATICS MISSOURI YOUTH/PEEWEE CHAMPIONSHIP!! MATCH RACE FINALS! at Ellsinore, Missouri, United States on Fri Oct 15 2021 at 06:00 pm to Sat Oct 16 2021 at 09:00 pm

2021 Summer Concert Series - August Rolufs Eminence, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 34489 Echo Bluff Drive, Eminence, MO

Are you ready to enjoy live music again? We are too! Join us for our 2021 Summer Concert Series featuring the best local bands, right here at Echo Bluff State Park! Bring your blanket or lawn...