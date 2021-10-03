CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellis, KS

Ellis calendar: Coming events

Ellis Journal
 6 days ago

(ELLIS, KS) Ellis has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ellis area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pq5bM_0cFqIEmc00

Trick-Or-Treating at BCC

Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2918 Vine St, Hays, KS

Trick-Or-Treating at BCC is on Facebook. To connect with Trick-Or-Treating at BCC, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZC5q4_0cFqIEmc00

Lucas Maddy, Ragland, & Savanna Chestnut

Hays, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 1202 Main Street, Hays, KS 67601

Live concert extravaganza! Featuring: Lucas Maddy & The Kansas Cartel with Ragland, Savanna Chestnut from The Voice, and The Field Hands

Annual Malloween Carnival

Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2918 Vine St, Hays, KS

Costume Contest and Mall-O-Ween Sign you child up for The Mall’s annual Halloween Costume Contest. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third in three age categories. The costume contest...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B6zN5_0cFqIEmc00

THE MUSIC 2021 Fall Musical

Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:15 PM

Address: 600 Park St, Hays, KS

Fall 21 Musical The Music Man Oct. 7, 8, 9, : 7:30 pm curtain Oct. 10 2:30 pm curtain Felten-Start Theatre reserve tickets online: https://webapps.fhsu.edu/theatreonlinereservations. There's...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wkakq_0cFqIEmc00

HYP Lunch with Leaders

Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1100 Main St, Hays, KS

Join Andy Stanton, Hays Community Theater, and other HYP Members for lunch to learn about leadership and lessons from Andy. RSVP to Natalie: nataliejmorris2012@gmail.com

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ellis Journal

Ellis Journal

Ellis, KS
ABOUT

With Ellis Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

