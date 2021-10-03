Ellis calendar: Coming events
(ELLIS, KS) Ellis has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Ellis area:
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 2918 Vine St, Hays, KS
Trick-Or-Treating at BCC is on Facebook. To connect with Trick-Or-Treating at BCC, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM
Address: 1202 Main Street, Hays, KS 67601
Live concert extravaganza! Featuring: Lucas Maddy & The Kansas Cartel with Ragland, Savanna Chestnut from The Voice, and The Field Hands
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 2918 Vine St, Hays, KS
Costume Contest and Mall-O-Ween Sign you child up for The Mall’s annual Halloween Costume Contest. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third in three age categories. The costume contest...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:15 PM
Address: 600 Park St, Hays, KS
Fall 21 Musical The Music Man Oct. 7, 8, 9, : 7:30 pm curtain Oct. 10 2:30 pm curtain Felten-Start Theatre reserve tickets online: https://webapps.fhsu.edu/theatreonlinereservations. There's...
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 1100 Main St, Hays, KS
Join Andy Stanton, Hays Community Theater, and other HYP Members for lunch to learn about leadership and lessons from Andy. RSVP to Natalie: nataliejmorris2012@gmail.com
Comments / 0