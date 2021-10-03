Garberville events coming soon

(GARBERVILLE, CA) Garberville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Garberville area:

Southern Humboldt Farmers Market Garberville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 1333 Redwood Dr, Garberville, CA

Season:Summer Market Hours: April - October 26, 2021Tuesday, 11am - 3pm Location:Church Street and Garberville Town Square

USAL Hopper: The Lost Coast Whitethorn, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

The Lost Coast off-road biking event is an extremely beautiful and unique experience organized by Hopper Adventures. There is a rural and uninhabited strip of land that hugs California\'s rugged […]



Halloween Masquerade w/ Hot Buttered Rum with Absynth Quartet, Twango Redway, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Address: 59 Rusk Lane, Redway, CA 95560

Halloween Masquerade Ball with Hot Buttered Rum, Absynth Quartet & Twango

2021 Humboldt Redwoods Weott, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

We'll forgive you if you have trouble concentrating on the road ahead of you while running The Humboldt Redwoods Half Marathon or 5K. After all, you'll probably be looking up at the old-growth...

Savannah Rose Whitethorn, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1661 Upper Pacific Dr, Whitethorn, CA

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 3, 2021 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Gyppo Ale Mill "Southern Humboldt Natives, Shelsea Savannah and Lindsay Rose have been best friends since 7th grade. Both being in band and choir, it was...