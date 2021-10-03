CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Events on the Santa Claus calendar

 6 days ago

(SANTA CLAUS, IN) Live events are coming to Santa Claus.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Santa Claus area:

The Truth About Drugs Presentation

Ferdinand, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 112 E 16th St, Ferdinand, IN

Education is the key to help teach kids & adults the truth about drugs. This presentation from the Foundation For A Drug-Free World is accurate, up-to-date and free of charge. The documentary that...

Craft Show at Pumpkins and More Farm Market

Ferdinand, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 8641 County Rd 1720 N, Ferdinand, IN

Browse through a wide variety of vendors at the Pumpkins and More craft show. Shop locally made baked goods, seasonal produce, flowers, and more while you’re there.

Sunday Hikes! Lincoln State Park

Lincoln City, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 3027 E S St, Lincoln City, IN

Sunday Hiking Series: Come join us for a day hike on the Lincoln State Park! Starting the hike at the Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial parking lot at 1pm Evansville time. We will be doing a loop...

Rendezvous at the Bridge

Lincoln City, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 15476 County Rd 300 E, Lincoln City, IN

Save the Date! We\'re excited to announce that Rendezvous at the Bridge is scheduled for October 8-10, 2021. More details to follow as they become available.\n

Enter to Win Holiday World Happy Halloween Weekends Tickets

Santa Claus, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:16 AM

Address: 452 E Christmas Blvd, Santa Claus, IN

The summer of 2021 has flown by, and even though Splashin' Safari is closed for the season, cooler temperatures mean that it's time for Fall Fun at Holiday World. Holiday World transforms into...

#Christmas#Lincoln City#Education#Shop#Sun Oct 10#Save
