CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Byers, CO

Byers calendar: Coming events

Byers Times
Byers Times
 6 days ago

(BYERS, CO) Byers is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Byers area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21PRMX_0cFqI9SE00

Cars Open Lapping

Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO

Open Lapping Day – cars only. Session structure and length dependent on participation. For more information FIRST read the Open Lapping Day Information Page HERE If you would like to participate...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZuwGt_0cFqI9SE00

Misc Estates & Consignors - 10/09/21

Byers, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 670 S Tenney St, Byers, CO

Buy At Auction. 1982 John Deere 1050 Tractor, 1958 Massey Ferguson 50 Tractor, 1987 John Deere 855 Tractor, 1938 MM Twin City Tractor, 1979 Massey Ferguson 230 Tractor, Bush Hog Rotary Mower...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V0u0P_0cFqI9SE00

Painting Porch Leaners at May Farms

Byers, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 64001 CO-36, Byers, CO

Enjoy a amazing evening with great food, music and some Paint creating beautiful porch learners, pick one of our designs and create a masterpiece! no experience needed it

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OO91F_0cFqI9SE00

PLAY ON THE RANGE

Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 42132 Ridge Rd, Deer Trail, CO

PLAY ON THE RANGE at Great Escape Mustang Sanctuary, Bennett, United States on Sat Oct 09 2021 at 10:00 am to 04:00 pm

Learn More

Available for Rental

Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO

Read our Track Rental Programs If you would like to reserve a date under one of those programs please fill out our Rental Request Form

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bennett, CO
City
Byers, CO
Local
Colorado Government
City
Deer Trail, CO
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Byers Times

Byers Times

Byers, CO
8
Followers
289
Post
764
Views
ABOUT

With Byers Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy