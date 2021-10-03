Byers calendar: Coming events

(BYERS, CO) Byers is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Byers area:

Cars Open Lapping Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO

Open Lapping Day – cars only. Session structure and length dependent on participation. For more information FIRST read the Open Lapping Day Information Page HERE If you would like to participate...

Misc Estates & Consignors - 10/09/21 Byers, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 670 S Tenney St, Byers, CO

Buy At Auction. 1982 John Deere 1050 Tractor, 1958 Massey Ferguson 50 Tractor, 1987 John Deere 855 Tractor, 1938 MM Twin City Tractor, 1979 Massey Ferguson 230 Tractor, Bush Hog Rotary Mower...

Painting Porch Leaners at May Farms Byers, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 64001 CO-36, Byers, CO

Enjoy a amazing evening with great food, music and some Paint creating beautiful porch learners, pick one of our designs and create a masterpiece! no experience needed it

PLAY ON THE RANGE Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 42132 Ridge Rd, Deer Trail, CO

PLAY ON THE RANGE at Great Escape Mustang Sanctuary, Bennett, United States on Sat Oct 09 2021 at 10:00 am to 04:00 pm

Available for Rental Deer Trail, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: qw is, 93301 US-36, Deer Trail, CO

Read our Track Rental Programs If you would like to reserve a date under one of those programs please fill out our Rental Request Form