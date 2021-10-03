CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wetumka, OK

Wetumka calendar: What's coming up

 6 days ago

(WETUMKA, OK) Live events are lining up on the Wetumka calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wetumka:

Vehicles and Equipment Auction

Seminole, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Auction includes 98 items in OK, 92 items in KS, 89 items in MO, 30 items in TX, 26 items in IA, 19...

Medieval Faire

Gerty, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Medieval Faire, step back in time and enjoy the day watching the Mirage Dance Troupe belly dancing , Jousting and much more. We will have all types of vendors including food crafts and much more...

Henryetta Opry - Halloween Show

Henryetta, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 304 W Main St, Henryetta, OK

Welcome to the Henryetta Opry live music show. This is one of our Themed Night show. You will have a scream of a night with our Halloween show. Feel free to dress up in your favorite costume. And...

Sound Street LIVE at The Henryetta Church of the Nazarene

Henryetta, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 718 W Trudgeon St, Henryetta, OK

Sound Street will be in revival at the Henryetta Church of the Nazarene, service starts at 7pm each night!

PhotoCon 2021! | October 29-30th, 2021

Wewoka, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 36302 OK-9, Wewoka, OK

PhotoCon is a two day complete immersion into all things photography! With photographers ranging from landscape/wildlife shooters to macro to wedding/lifestyle, there is something for everyone at...

