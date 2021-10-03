What’s up La Plata: Local events calendar

(LA PLATA, MO) Live events are lining up on the La Plata calendar.

These events are coming up in the La Plata area:

F*L*A*T*S Trail Half Marathon Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

One of the Midwest's most beautiful and adventurous singletrack trail half marathons! Inside Thousand Hills State Park and finishing at West Winery at Jackson Stables. Age Group Awards The top three

2021 Fairy Godmother Gala Kirksville, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 709 South Davis Street, Kirksville, MO 63501

Our 4th annual Fairy Godmother Gala is right around the corner on October 9, 2021 at the Newman Center.

Full of Fall Storytime Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 1405 S Cottage Grv, Kirksville, MO

Full of Fall Storytime at Kirksville Schools Early Childhood Learning Center, 1405 S Cottage Grove Ave, Kirksville, MO 63501, Kirksville, United States on Sat Oct 09 2021 at 09:30 am to 11:30 am

Spring Lake 2021 Annual Meeting Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 1115 Country Club Dr, Kirksville, MO

Registration & Social Hour 4:30 pm Dinner 5:00 pm Meeting 6:00 pm Members in good standing – meaning all debts to Spring Lake Inc. and Spring Lake Sewer Company are paid in full – are encouraged...

Yin + Meditation [In Person & Virtual] Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 915 E Jefferson St, Kirksville, MO

This class will include about 40 minutes of yin and 15 minutes of guided meditation. Yin is slow and focuses on stretching the fascia around your muscles instead of the warming yang practice of...