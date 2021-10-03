CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Plata, MO

What’s up La Plata: Local events calendar

La Plata Bulletin
La Plata Bulletin
 6 days ago

(LA PLATA, MO) Live events are lining up on the La Plata calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the La Plata area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IZkFx_0cFqI6o300

F*L*A*T*S Trail Half Marathon

Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

One of the Midwest's most beautiful and adventurous singletrack trail half marathons! Inside Thousand Hills State Park and finishing at West Winery at Jackson Stables. Age Group Awards The top three

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23NWqF_0cFqI6o300

2021 Fairy Godmother Gala

Kirksville, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 709 South Davis Street, Kirksville, MO 63501

Our 4th annual Fairy Godmother Gala is right around the corner on October 9, 2021 at the Newman Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jFGIk_0cFqI6o300

Full of Fall Storytime

Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 1405 S Cottage Grv, Kirksville, MO

Full of Fall Storytime at Kirksville Schools Early Childhood Learning Center, 1405 S Cottage Grove Ave, Kirksville, MO 63501, Kirksville, United States on Sat Oct 09 2021 at 09:30 am to 11:30 am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q1GlG_0cFqI6o300

Spring Lake 2021 Annual Meeting

Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 1115 Country Club Dr, Kirksville, MO

Registration & Social Hour 4:30 pm Dinner 5:00 pm Meeting 6:00 pm Members in good standing – meaning all debts to Spring Lake Inc. and Spring Lake Sewer Company are paid in full – are encouraged...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sJNS9_0cFqI6o300

Yin + Meditation [In Person & Virtual]

Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 915 E Jefferson St, Kirksville, MO

This class will include about 40 minutes of yin and 15 minutes of guided meditation. Yin is slow and focuses on stretching the fascia around your muscles instead of the warming yang practice of...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
La Plata Bulletin

La Plata Bulletin

La Plata, MO
ABOUT

With La Plata Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

