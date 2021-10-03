Live events coming up in Marengo

(MARENGO, IN) Marengo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marengo:

Community Concert : Evie Ladin Live! Paoli, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 26 Library St, Paoli, IN

Evie Ladin will be performing her Americana style music at Lost River Market on Thursday, October 21st! The show begins at 6pm and will be accompanied by some delicious fingerfoods by Elle...

Real Haunted Happenings: Dark Corners of Corydon Corydon, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 202 E Walnut St, Corydon, IN

Explore spooky and sometimes grim history during a lantern-guided tour of historic downtown Corydon. Visit a variety of locations, including the Capitol and the Governor’s Headquarters where...

Homesteading, water catchment and silvopasture with Brambleberry farm Paoli, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1638 E County Rd 100 N, Paoli, IN 47454

Brambleberry Farm is a small permaculture based nursery and market farm focused on fruit, nut and berry plants

Spring Tonic 2021 Paoli, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 03:30 PM

Address: 1075 Sandy Hook Road, Paoli, IN 47454

Join us for a day of educational seminars and garden vendors from across Southern Indiana! Light Breakfast and Lunch will be provided.

PoJo at Turtle Run Winery Corydon, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 940 St Peters Church Rd NE, Corydon, IN

What happens when you take some very talented musicians who love the Police and Journey? PoJo!