Live events coming up in Ronda
(RONDA, NC) Ronda is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ronda:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Address: 101 E Market St, Elkin, NC
The One Man Rockabilly Honkytonk Show Live in the best small town in the USA!!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 222 E Main St, Elkin, NC
Having been a member in various folk and jamband projects dating back to his college days, and most recently as the mandolin picker in indie-folk act Elonzo Wesley, Taylor Winchester is stepping...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Address: 101 E Market St, Elkin, NC
Season: Summer Market Hours: April 24 - November 20, 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 12PM Location:226 North Bridge Street Elkin.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 129 W Main St, Elkin, NC
Tickets $20-$25 Unspoken Tradition is about new, original Bluegrass. Inspired by their own influences and the roots of traditional music, they bring a sound that is both impassioned and nostalgic...
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 122 E Main St, Elkin, NC
Our most physically challenging yoga class at Yoga on Main. Room is warmed, 75 minute class. Get ready to work!
