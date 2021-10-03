CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ronda, NC

Live events coming up in Ronda

Ronda Today
Ronda Today
 6 days ago

(RONDA, NC) Ronda is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ronda:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J48RP_0cFqI42b00

Joe's Cousin One Man Band

Elkin, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 101 E Market St, Elkin, NC

The One Man Rockabilly Honkytonk Show Live in the best small town in the USA!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N6csv_0cFqI42b00

Taylor Winchester Live at Angry Troll Brewing

Elkin, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 222 E Main St, Elkin, NC

Having been a member in various folk and jamband projects dating back to his college days, and most recently as the mandolin picker in indie-folk act Elonzo Wesley, Taylor Winchester is stepping...

Learn More

Elkin Farmers Market

Elkin, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 101 E Market St, Elkin, NC

Season: Summer Market Hours: April 24 - November 20, 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 12PM Location:226 North Bridge Street Elkin.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z3jas_0cFqI42b00

Unspoken Tradition at the Reeves

Elkin, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 129 W Main St, Elkin, NC

Tickets $20-$25 Unspoken Tradition is about new, original Bluegrass. Inspired by their own influences and the roots of traditional music, they bring a sound that is both impassioned and nostalgic...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U5msg_0cFqI42b00

Warm Flow Yoga with Kelly

Elkin, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 122 E Main St, Elkin, NC

Our most physically challenging yoga class at Yoga on Main. Room is warmed, 75 minute class. Get ready to work!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ronda, NC
City
Elkin, NC
Elkin, NC
Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Jamband#Nc Tickets
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Ronda Today

Ronda Today

Ronda, NC
52
Followers
299
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ronda Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy