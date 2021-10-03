Live events coming up in Ronda

(RONDA, NC) Ronda is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ronda:

Joe's Cousin One Man Band Elkin, NC

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 101 E Market St, Elkin, NC

The One Man Rockabilly Honkytonk Show Live in the best small town in the USA!!

Taylor Winchester Live at Angry Troll Brewing Elkin, NC

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 222 E Main St, Elkin, NC

Having been a member in various folk and jamband projects dating back to his college days, and most recently as the mandolin picker in indie-folk act Elonzo Wesley, Taylor Winchester is stepping...

Elkin Farmers Market Elkin, NC

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 101 E Market St, Elkin, NC

Season: Summer Market Hours: April 24 - November 20, 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 12PM Location:226 North Bridge Street Elkin.

Unspoken Tradition at the Reeves Elkin, NC

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 129 W Main St, Elkin, NC

Tickets $20-$25 Unspoken Tradition is about new, original Bluegrass. Inspired by their own influences and the roots of traditional music, they bring a sound that is both impassioned and nostalgic...

Warm Flow Yoga with Kelly Elkin, NC

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 122 E Main St, Elkin, NC

Our most physically challenging yoga class at Yoga on Main. Room is warmed, 75 minute class. Get ready to work!