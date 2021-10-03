Events on the West Tisbury calendar

(WEST TISBURY, MA) West Tisbury has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in West Tisbury:

Music & Movement Vineyard Haven, Tisbury, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 35 Greenwood Ave, Vineyard Haven, MA

Join Kristen at the Family Center for music and fun.

Women In Film Festival – October 15-17, 2021 Vineyard Haven, Tisbury, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 79 Beach Rd, Vineyard Haven, MA

October 15-17 at the MV Film Center BUY A FESTIVAL ALL ACCESS PASS HERE ASIA Friday October 15 7:30pm

Vineyard Artisans Festival Vineyard Haven, Tisbury, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1067 State Rd, Vineyard Haven, MA

The only art show on Martha’s Vineyard exclusively featuring all Island artisans with handmade fine furniture, sculpture, clothing, fine art, one of a kind jewelry, fine ceramics, and much more...

Kaiut Yoga Vineyard Haven, Tisbury, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 455 State Rd, Vineyard Haven, MA

Join Kaiut Yoga in person or virtually. We continue offering class outdoors weather permitting. The Kaiut yoga method is a floor-based practice that utilizes gravity to unwind chronic restrictions...

Out and About Vineyard Haven, Tisbury, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 35 Greenwood Ave, Vineyard Haven, MA

Join the Family Center and the Sheriff's Meadow Foundation for a fun outdoor adventure with the family. Weather permitting. Please check our Facebook page for updates and location.