West Tisbury, MA

Events on the West Tisbury calendar

West Tisbury Voice
West Tisbury Voice
 6 days ago

(WEST TISBURY, MA) West Tisbury has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in West Tisbury:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hq23p_0cFqI39s00

Music & Movement

Vineyard Haven, Tisbury, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 35 Greenwood Ave, Vineyard Haven, MA

Join Kristen at the Family Center for music and fun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JBga7_0cFqI39s00

Women In Film Festival – October 15-17, 2021

Vineyard Haven, Tisbury, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 79 Beach Rd, Vineyard Haven, MA

October 15-17 at the MV Film Center BUY A FESTIVAL ALL ACCESS PASS HERE ASIA Friday October 15 7:30pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Uje9_0cFqI39s00

Vineyard Artisans Festival

Vineyard Haven, Tisbury, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1067 State Rd, Vineyard Haven, MA

The only art show on Martha’s Vineyard exclusively featuring all Island artisans with handmade fine furniture, sculpture, clothing, fine art, one of a kind jewelry, fine ceramics, and much more...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=127Cdp_0cFqI39s00

Kaiut Yoga

Vineyard Haven, Tisbury, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 455 State Rd, Vineyard Haven, MA

Join Kaiut Yoga in person or virtually. We continue offering class outdoors weather permitting. The Kaiut yoga method is a floor-based practice that utilizes gravity to unwind chronic restrictions...

Out and About

Vineyard Haven, Tisbury, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 35 Greenwood Ave, Vineyard Haven, MA

Join the Family Center and the Sheriff's Meadow Foundation for a fun outdoor adventure with the family. Weather permitting. Please check our Facebook page for updates and location.

West Tisbury Voice

West Tisbury Voice

West Tisbury, MA
ABOUT

With West Tisbury Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

