Tonopah, NV

Live events Tonopah — what’s coming up

Tonopah Post
 6 days ago

(TONOPAH, NV) Tonopah is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tonopah:

Astrophotography Weekend in Tonopah

Tonopah, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Interested in spending a weekend honing your astrophotography skills in Nevada’s historic mining town of Tonopah? Join professional astrophotographers for a multi-night course in Tonopah for some...

Tonopah Ghost Walk

Tonopah, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Learn about the skeletons in Tonopah's closet (sometimes literally) on a guided tour historic buildings original to the Tonopah story, Tonopah Historic Mining Park, and the Old Tonopah Cemetery...

Joker and Jester Comedy Tour

Tonopah, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 133 N Main St, Tonopah, NV

Tony Dijamco and Jake Daniels perform live comedy. Seen on Jokers and Jester Comedy Tour- The Movie on Amazon Prime.

Nevada Aglow Gathering

Tonopah, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:55 AM

List of Aglow -Nevada State Prayer upcoming events. Events by Aglow -Nevada State Prayer. As Aglow's Nevada State Prayer coordinator I want to link the interce

Paint & Sip

Tonopah, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 133 N Main St, Tonopah, NV

Join the Tonopah Liquor Company (TLC) every Tuesday and on select Saturdays and Sundays for a fun instructor-led paint session. All supplies are included for a fee of $25. Drinks are extra but...

Learn More

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#The Old Tonopah Cemetery#Amazon#Nv Join#Tlc
Tonopah Post

Tonopah Post

ABOUT

With Tonopah Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

