Live events Tonopah — what’s coming up

(TONOPAH, NV) Tonopah is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tonopah:

Astrophotography Weekend in Tonopah Tonopah, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Interested in spending a weekend honing your astrophotography skills in Nevada’s historic mining town of Tonopah? Join professional astrophotographers for a multi-night course in Tonopah for some...

Tonopah Ghost Walk Tonopah, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Learn about the skeletons in Tonopah's closet (sometimes literally) on a guided tour historic buildings original to the Tonopah story, Tonopah Historic Mining Park, and the Old Tonopah Cemetery...

Joker and Jester Comedy Tour Tonopah, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 133 N Main St, Tonopah, NV

Tony Dijamco and Jake Daniels perform live comedy. Seen on Jokers and Jester Comedy Tour- The Movie on Amazon Prime.

Nevada Aglow Gathering Tonopah, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:55 AM

List of Aglow -Nevada State Prayer upcoming events. Events by Aglow -Nevada State Prayer. As Aglow's Nevada State Prayer coordinator I want to link the interce

Paint & Sip Tonopah, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 133 N Main St, Tonopah, NV

Join the Tonopah Liquor Company (TLC) every Tuesday and on select Saturdays and Sundays for a fun instructor-led paint session. All supplies are included for a fee of $25. Drinks are extra but...