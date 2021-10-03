CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crouse, NC

Live events Crouse — what’s coming up

Crouse Bulletin
Crouse Bulletin
 6 days ago

(CROUSE, NC) Crouse is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Crouse area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PjRZi_0cFqI1OQ00

Myron Hyman

Lincolnton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 409 E Main St, Lincolnton, NC

Myron Hyman was originally from Venice,California and has played in several bands there , and has also appeared on the television show Ally McBeal with artists Vonda Shep...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LBx6t_0cFqI1OQ00

Webinar: Common Nutrition Myths of Diabetes

Cherryville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 605 E Main St, Cherryville, NC

When it comes to diabetes, there is a lot of misinformation about what you should eat. Join us for a discussion on the basics of healthy eating with diabetes and learn practical tips to better...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00BeLU_0cFqI1OQ00

Little Monsters March

Cherryville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

A Daytime Halloween event for kids 8 and under. The march starts in the parking lot of Cherryville's first Baptist Church and is lead down Main Street by the CHS marching band. All attendees will...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lrdhc_0cFqI1OQ00

Lincolnton Food, Wine & Brew Fest - City of Lincolnton, NC

Lincolnton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Mark your calendar!! Lincolnton Food Wine & Brew Fest is scheduled for October 9, 2021. We are so excited and hope you will be too!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lmCC2_0cFqI1OQ00

Front Porch Live @ Leos

Lincolnton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2667 E Main St, Lincolnton, NC

Front Porch performs 2 sets of originals along with some of our favorite covers starting at 8p.

Crouse Bulletin

Crouse Bulletin

Crouse, NC
ABOUT

With Crouse Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

