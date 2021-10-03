CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willow, AK

Live events coming up in Willow

Willow Bulletin
Willow Bulletin
 6 days ago

(WILLOW, AK) Willow has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Willow:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xgU2q_0cFqHwDR00

Autumn Walk

Wasilla, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 535 W Parks Hwy, Wasilla, AK

Join us at the studio 5 PM Sunday, October 3rd for this layered wood autumn painting, each painter will be painting a 11x14” wooden layered cut out. Great for all painting levels. No experience...

10/15 7 PM Raven Paint Night -#2

Wasilla, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 535 W Parks Hwy, Wasilla, AK

Join us at the Studio 7 PM Friday, October 15th to paint this regal raven! Great for all painting levels. No experience needed! Instructor will take you step by step. This class is open to all...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b26IS_0cFqHwDR00

National Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day & Chamber Open House

Wasilla, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Greater Wasilla Chamber of Commerce. All Rights Reserved 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uXbhK_0cFqHwDR00

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group

Wasilla, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 3118 W Fairview Loop, Wasilla, AK

You are encouraged to join us on any week. Sessions are self-contained.Location: Fellowship Hall Contact:Tricia Zuyus, Co-Leader907-982-2069

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OiSJy_0cFqHwDR00

Alaska Outdoor Council 27th Annual Mat-Su Banquet & Fundraiser

Wasilla, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 1001 S Clapp St, Wasilla, AK

Join the Alaska Outdoor Council for the 27th Annual Matsu Banquet and Fundraiser Live Auctions Raffles Door Prizes Local Small businesses and Vendors Also check out other Nonprofit Events in Wasilla

Willow Bulletin

Willow Bulletin

Willow, AK
ABOUT

With Willow Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

