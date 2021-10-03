Live events on the horizon in Paden City

(PADEN CITY, WV) Live events are lining up on the Paden City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Paden City area:

Prodigy Wellness Center Chili Fest 5k Run/Walk New Martinsville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

General Description: 5k Run/Walk in downtown New Martinsville where the Chili Festival will take place after the race. We will also have a free kid's fun run sprint after the 5k. Registration...

BTA Circuit Hike - Road Fork Section Matamoras, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 38645 Jericho Low Gap Rd, Matamoras, OH

Sunday: Sunday’s hike will be from Road Fork Section Point 17 at the intersection of Ohio 537 and Dearth Ridge – Rias Run Rd. (GPS coordinates N[masked] W[masked]) to Road Fork Section Point 21 at...

Corn Maze Opening Weekend Woodsfield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Come enjoy a walk through our corn maze, play games and take a hayride! Saturday’s and Sunday 12-5

Fear The Other Farm Woodsfield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Dare to make your way through the field of screams as you walk through our haunted corn maze here at The Other Farm!

Raven Rocks Site Beallsville, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 54167-54271 Crum Rd, Beallsville, OH

Not ready to sign up a Solar Site, but want more information or plan on just attending/visiting Solar Sites, then let us know!