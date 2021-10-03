CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baudette, MN

Live events coming up in Baudette

Baudette Daily
Baudette Daily
 6 days ago

(BAUDETTE, MN) Live events are lining up on the Baudette calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Baudette:

Alcoholics Anonymous - North Star Group

Baudette, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 402 Main Ave, Baudette, MN

Open meetings are available to anyone interested in Alcoholics Anonymous program of recovery from alcoholism. Nonalcoholics may attend open meetings as

Quilting for Lutheran World Relief

Warroad, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 222 Virginia Ave NE, Warroad, MN

It’s quilting time! Join us and bring your friends and neighbors. We’ll meet at the Zion Lutheran Church each Monday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm starting September 13. You do not need to know how to...

DEADLINE – Preliminary & Final Plat Filing

Baudette, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Hours: Mon. – Fri. 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Social Services: Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. 206 8th Ave SE Baudette, MN 56623

Wednesday Worship

Warroad, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 1301 Nelson St NW, Warroad, MN

The National Study of Youth and Religion undertook a detailed study of the religious and spiritual lives of today’s American teenagers. The study found that teenagers are far more influenced by...

CCW Class- Multi State (MN & FL) , October 30th

Baudette, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 204 International Dr, Baudette, MN

Minnesota Permit to Carry Class. This class is for new permits AND renewals Students must pre-register by completing the online registration form, found on our website at...

Learn More

IN THIS ARTICLE
With Baudette Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

