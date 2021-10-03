CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Humboldt, KS

Humboldt calendar: Coming events

Humboldt Digest
Humboldt Digest
 6 days ago

(HUMBOLDT, KS) Humboldt has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Humboldt:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LFWY1_0cFqHjzE00

Friends Book Sale

Iola, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 218 E Madison Ave, Iola, KS

Friends Book Sale! Thursday, Oct. 14 - Members' Only Preview from 6-8. Join at the door for $5. Friday 10-6 Saturday 1-6 Sunday 1-4

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45eXpe_0cFqHjzE00

Chamber Coffee

Iola, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 120 E Madison Ave, Iola, KS

All community and chamber members are welcome to attend the FREE chamber coffees. The event provides an excellent opportunity to meet and get to know more people, network, and learn more about the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EgtPv_0cFqHjzE00

66014

Iola, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 66014? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Learn More

66839

Iola, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 66839? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C4kH0_0cFqHjzE00

Allen County Farmers' Market

Iola, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 9 S Jefferson Ave, Iola, KS

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Madison, KS
Iola, KS
Government
City
Iola, KS
City
Humboldt, KS
Humboldt, KS
Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Oct 10#Cdc
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Humboldt Digest

Humboldt Digest

Humboldt, KS
38
Followers
271
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Humboldt Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy