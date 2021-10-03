Humboldt calendar: Coming events

(HUMBOLDT, KS) Humboldt has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Humboldt:

Friends Book Sale Iola, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 218 E Madison Ave, Iola, KS

Friends Book Sale! Thursday, Oct. 14 - Members' Only Preview from 6-8. Join at the door for $5. Friday 10-6 Saturday 1-6 Sunday 1-4

Chamber Coffee Iola, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 120 E Madison Ave, Iola, KS

All community and chamber members are welcome to attend the FREE chamber coffees. The event provides an excellent opportunity to meet and get to know more people, network, and learn more about the...

Allen County Farmers' Market Iola, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 9 S Jefferson Ave, Iola, KS

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...