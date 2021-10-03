CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster calendar: Coming events

 6 days ago

(WEBSTER, SD) Live events are lining up on the Webster calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Webster:

Jimmy Fortune Concert

Sisseton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 516 8th Ave W, Sisseton, SD

Hall of Fame Member Jimmy Fortune returns to Sisseton, SD Jimmy Fortune toured, sang and performed with the legendary Statler Brothers for 21 years. He joined them first as a temporary replacement...

Connected in Care. Educated & Aware

Sisseton, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 11921 Bureau of Indian Affairs Road 700, Sisseton, SD 57262

Join us for an educational lunch and learn highlighting substance use disorders. This event will be informative, engaging, and fun!

Killer Queen

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201

KXLG and Reliabank Present Killer Queen. Killer Queen are the only tribute to have sold out the same arenas as Queen in their heyday.

Coffee Day Celebration

Sisseton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2 5th Ave E, Sisseton, SD

Yeah yeah....it's a couple days late, but come and celebrate Coffee with 3 Bean Coffee Co! ALL DAY on Sunday, October 3rd, you can enjoy 20% off ALL coffee drinks! Order online and order early...

SDHSAA Region 1B Cross Country Meet

Webster, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1030 W 3rd St, Webster, SD

Get your free-forever account! Offering team management tools for coaches, meet registration for all, training tools for athletes, stats for parents & fans, and much more.

