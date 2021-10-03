CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solon Springs, WI

Live events on the horizon in Solon Springs

Solon Springs News Flash
 6 days ago

(SOLON SPRINGS, WI) Live events are lining up on the Solon Springs calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Solon Springs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SQHK4_0cFqHgL300

Why Does She Stay? A Domestic Violence Awareness Month Event

Superior, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 1201 Tower Avenue, Superior, WI 54880

Join CASDA for a FREE interactive event to learn about the barriers victims face when trying to leave an abusive relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JPhi9_0cFqHgL300

v a r i a n t #2 - Fur Flee Fourteen

Superior, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Mar 03, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 09:00 AM

Address: 300 Marina Drive, Superior, WI 54880

v a r i a n t #2 - Fur Flee Fourteen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GBUQ1_0cFqHgL300

Meat Rabbits + Woodblind

Superior, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 1617 North 3rd Street, Superior, WI 54880

Prairie Polka at it's finest on the Earth Rider Fest stage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ky1xr_0cFqHgL300

Barbour County Community Garden Market

Solon Springs, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i4aRN_0cFqHgL300

2nd Annual REDNECK ATV RUN

Solon Springs, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Register at 10am Saturday October 9th $20/person 100% payback Approximately 7 stops (TBA) Return to the Pump at 6pm Dinner will be provided to all paid entries Cash prizes for top 3 poker hands...

With Solon Springs News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

