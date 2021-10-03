Live events on the horizon in Solon Springs

(SOLON SPRINGS, WI) Live events are lining up on the Solon Springs calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Solon Springs:

Why Does She Stay? A Domestic Violence Awareness Month Event Superior, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 1201 Tower Avenue, Superior, WI 54880

Join CASDA for a FREE interactive event to learn about the barriers victims face when trying to leave an abusive relationship.

v a r i a n t #2 - Fur Flee Fourteen Superior, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Mar 03, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 09:00 AM

Address: 300 Marina Drive, Superior, WI 54880

v a r i a n t #2 - Fur Flee Fourteen

Meat Rabbits + Woodblind Superior, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 1617 North 3rd Street, Superior, WI 54880

Prairie Polka at it's finest on the Earth Rider Fest stage

Barbour County Community Garden Market Solon Springs, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

2nd Annual REDNECK ATV RUN Solon Springs, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Register at 10am Saturday October 9th $20/person 100% payback Approximately 7 stops (TBA) Return to the Pump at 6pm Dinner will be provided to all paid entries Cash prizes for top 3 poker hands...