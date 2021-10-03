CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gila Bend, AZ

Gila Bend calendar: Events coming up

Gila Bend News Beat
Gila Bend News Beat
 6 days ago

(GILA BEND, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Gila Bend calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gila Bend:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NGZ9B_0cFqHfSK00

Sunflower Field Mini Sessions

Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 19601 W Broadway Rd, Buckeye, AZ

Sunflower Field Mini Sessions at Rocker 7 Farm Patch, 19601 S Broadway Rd, Buckeye, AZ 85326, Buckeye, United States on Sat Oct 16 2021 at 04:00 pm to 06:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36s0nq_0cFqHfSK00

Helzapoppin' PRCA Rodeo

Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 10300 S Miller Rd, Buckeye, AZ

Buckeye Arizona has an annual PRCA Rodeo, Located and the South Buckeye Equestrian & Events Center. The facility is located at 10300 S Miller Rd in Buckeye.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lWcai_0cFqHfSK00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Buckeye, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=477GE9_0cFqHfSK00

Halloween Carnival

Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 500 S Miller Rd, Buckeye, AZ

Games, contests, entertainment, and lots of candy await festival goers at the Town of Buckeye Community Service's Halloween Carnival from 6 - 9 pm. This event features all kinds of ghoulish fun...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ojzbs_0cFqHfSK00

HelzaRockin' Gem & Mineral Show

Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Event Category: Events and Amusement Event Tags: buckeye , event , Gem & Mineral Show , and rock show

Gila Bend, AZ
Gila Bend News Beat

Gila Bend News Beat

Gila Bend, AZ
ABOUT

With Gila Bend News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

