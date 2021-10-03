CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglis, FL

Inglis calendar: What's coming up

 6 days ago

(INGLIS, FL) Live events are coming to Inglis.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Inglis:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1icezv_0cFqHeZb00

Fall Women’s Conference

Crystal River, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1145 U.S. 19, Crystal River, FL 34428

Come join us for our very first women's conference where we'll be preparing our Women Warriors for the work of the ministry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D8pG5_0cFqHeZb00

Whistle Stop Cafe and Music with Nathan Whitt and Friends

Dunnellon, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 12061 S Williams St, Dunnellon, FL

Friday, 10/29/2021 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM Entertainment for the evening is Dunnellonite Nathan Whitt and friends. The menu will include friend green tomatoes, Cuban sandwiches, gourmet grilled...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3811jj_0cFqHeZb00

Moon Over the Mounds 8:30 Tour

Crystal River, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 3400 North Museum Point, Crystal River, FL 34428

Nighttime guided tour into the history of this Pre-Columbian Ceremonial Site

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tHbfB_0cFqHeZb00

Rainbow River Day and Night Dives

Dunnellon, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 9435 SW 190th Avenue Rd, Dunnellon, FL

DAY AND NIGHT DIVES Rainbow River 2:00 afternoon dive Grab a bite then 7:00 Night dive … More

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BV9OO_0cFqHeZb00

Indiana Comic Con — Michael Kulick Artworks

Citrus Springs, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Indiana Convention Center 100 S Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46225 More information can be found at: https://indianacomicconvention.com/

ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
#Day And Night#Indiana Convention Center#Gourmet#Standup Comedy#Women Warriors#Cuban#Sun Oct 10
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Inglis, FL
