Inglis calendar: What's coming up

(INGLIS, FL) Live events are coming to Inglis.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Inglis:

Fall Women’s Conference Crystal River, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1145 U.S. 19, Crystal River, FL 34428

Come join us for our very first women's conference where we'll be preparing our Women Warriors for the work of the ministry.

Whistle Stop Cafe and Music with Nathan Whitt and Friends Dunnellon, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 12061 S Williams St, Dunnellon, FL

Friday, 10/29/2021 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM Entertainment for the evening is Dunnellonite Nathan Whitt and friends. The menu will include friend green tomatoes, Cuban sandwiches, gourmet grilled...

Moon Over the Mounds 8:30 Tour Crystal River, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 3400 North Museum Point, Crystal River, FL 34428

Nighttime guided tour into the history of this Pre-Columbian Ceremonial Site

Rainbow River Day and Night Dives Dunnellon, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 9435 SW 190th Avenue Rd, Dunnellon, FL

DAY AND NIGHT DIVES Rainbow River 2:00 afternoon dive Grab a bite then 7:00 Night dive … More

Indiana Comic Con — Michael Kulick Artworks Citrus Springs, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Indiana Convention Center 100 S Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46225 More information can be found at: https://indianacomicconvention.com/