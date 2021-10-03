Live events on the horizon in Carrington

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(CARRINGTON, ND) Live events are coming to Carrington.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Carrington:

The United States Air Force Concert Band and Singing Sergeants

Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Address: 212 3rd Ave NE, Jamestown, ND

Join the USAF Concert Band and Singing Sergeants for an exciting afternoon of music. The performance is free (ticket required) and open to the public. Ticket information to follow. Based in...

Boo Bash

Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1501 5th St NE, Jamestown, ND

Join Two Rivers Activity Center for games, family friendly activities and door prizes. Admission is free but we encourage everyone to bring a donation for the local food pantries. Costumes are...

Trick or Treat (Drive-through style)

Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

The second annual Nierling Fund Trick or Treat is a drive-through style trick or treating event. United Way volunteers will pass out treat bags in McElroy Park. This is a free event, made possible...

Internal Affairs Investigations: Complaint and Procedural Responsibilities

Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:59 PM

This course is designed for individuals assigned to the responsibility of conducting internal affairs investigations as well as supervisors and command personnel with departmental oversight. Law...

Jamestown Community Church Choir

Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Jamestown community church choir is starting. All singers welcome. Anyone who loves to sing please join us. We will be working on Christmas music that is sung at Disney world every year. Fun...

