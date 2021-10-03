CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fosston, MN

Live events on the horizon in Fosston

Fosston News Beat
 6 days ago

(FOSSTON, MN) Live events are lining up on the Fosston calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fosston:

Funday Stampers

Fertile, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 101 S Mill St, Fertile, MN

Funday Stampers Hosted By Lake Agassiz Regional Library. Event starts at Thu Oct 14 2021 at 10:00 am and happening at Fertile., Join us for a fun day of card-making! Each month we learn a new...

PCWFHSGCHSRA (CO-OP) Varsity Football @ Clearbrook-Gonvick

Clearbrook, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

The Clearbrook-Gonvick (Clearbrook, MN) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Park Christian/Ware Family HomeSchool/Gorman Christian HomeSchool/Ridgewood Academy HomeSchool...

Bemidji Discovery Homeschool Fall Fun Day at Camp Dellwater!

Shevlin, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 28826 Heavenly Dr NW, Shevlin, MN

Sonia Helgeson with Camp Dellwater in Shevlin, MN is generously hosting a field trip for Bemidji Discovery Homeschool Program at their facility on Wednesday, October 13th at 10:00 a.m! The camp...

HALLOWEEN BASH W/ BABY BASH

McIntosh, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 295 SW Cleveland Ave, McIntosh, MN

HYPOTHERMIC ENTERTAINMENT PRESENTS Baby Bash LIVE in Northern Minnesota Saturday October 30th | 21+ Featuring Shine | Ab$oloot | Trap Bunjee | 2wo Timez | & MORE TBA DJ EDSKI DOORS OPEN @ 6pm...

Glass on Glass Mosaic Framed Window Lights

Fosston, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 803 11th St NW, Fosston, MN

Create this beautiful straight glass mosaic Window Light. The class includes instruction on using the correct tools for cutting, shaping, and grinding glass. The straight strips of glass will be...

Fosston News Beat

Fosston News Beat

Fosston, MN
