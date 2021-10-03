CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canaan, CT

Canaan events calendar

Canaan Today
Canaan Today
 6 days ago

(CANAAN, CT) Live events are lining up on the Canaan calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Canaan area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04rzXk_0cFqHSvl00

Track Tapas Day - Morning Session Oct 19, 2021

Lakeville, Salisbury, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 60 White Hollow Rd, Lakeville, CT

Hosted by Lime Rock Park at Lime Rock Park on Tue. Oct. 19, 2021 @ 02:00 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BW5Hi_0cFqHSvl00

TapRoot Sessions: Bruce Molsky

Sheffield, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 91 Main Street, Sheffield, MA 01257

Bruce Molsky (fiddle, banjo, vocal) is one of the most revered “multi-hyphenated career” ambassadors for America’s old-time mountain music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12SUVD_0cFqHSvl00

Ben Cosgrove: The Trouble with the Wilderness

Sheffield, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 91 Main St, Sheffield, MA

Friday, October 22nd7:00pm-8:30pmSpace Opens 15 minutes prior to the concertDewey Hall (Indoor event)91 Main Street, Sheffield, MA 01257**masks requiredTickets: $15 in advance, $20 day of/at the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wg5ds_0cFqHSvl00

Parents Weekend

Salisbury, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Address: 251 Canaan Rd, Salisbury, CT

We welcome all parents and caregivers of Knights to join us for Parents Weekend on the Hilltop! The fun begins Friday, October 22 with activities and events scheduled through Saturday (10/23...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w5mbQ_0cFqHSvl00

Black Crucifixion, Havukruunu & Astral Corpse / On The Rocks

Salisbury, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

UUSI PÄIVÄMÄÄRÄ! Vuodesta 1991 saakka black metallin uria yhä uudelleen uusiksi uurtanut Black Crucifixion (official) soittaa ensimmäisen Helsingin-keikkansa kuuteen vuoteen! Pakanallisen...

