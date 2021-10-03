Canaan events calendar

(CANAAN, CT) Live events are lining up on the Canaan calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Canaan area:

Track Tapas Day - Morning Session Oct 19, 2021 Lakeville, Salisbury, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 60 White Hollow Rd, Lakeville, CT

Hosted by Lime Rock Park at Lime Rock Park on Tue. Oct. 19, 2021 @ 02:00 PM

TapRoot Sessions: Bruce Molsky Sheffield, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 91 Main Street, Sheffield, MA 01257

Bruce Molsky (fiddle, banjo, vocal) is one of the most revered “multi-hyphenated career” ambassadors for America’s old-time mountain music.

Ben Cosgrove: The Trouble with the Wilderness Sheffield, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 91 Main St, Sheffield, MA

Friday, October 22nd7:00pm-8:30pmSpace Opens 15 minutes prior to the concertDewey Hall (Indoor event)91 Main Street, Sheffield, MA 01257**masks requiredTickets: $15 in advance, $20 day of/at the...

Parents Weekend Salisbury, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Address: 251 Canaan Rd, Salisbury, CT

We welcome all parents and caregivers of Knights to join us for Parents Weekend on the Hilltop! The fun begins Friday, October 22 with activities and events scheduled through Saturday (10/23...

Black Crucifixion, Havukruunu & Astral Corpse / On The Rocks Salisbury, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

UUSI PÄIVÄMÄÄRÄ! Vuodesta 1991 saakka black metallin uria yhä uudelleen uusiksi uurtanut Black Crucifixion (official) soittaa ensimmäisen Helsingin-keikkansa kuuteen vuoteen! Pakanallisen...