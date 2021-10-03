CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seagraves, TX

Seagraves events coming up

Seagraves Bulletin
Seagraves Bulletin
 6 days ago

(SEAGRAVES, TX) Live events are coming to Seagraves.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Seagraves:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R5y74_0cFqHR3200

Parx Racing

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:55 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:55 AM

Address: 3901 W Millen Dr, Hobbs, NM

Parx Racing at Zia Park Casino Hotel & Racetrack on Oct 6th, 10:55am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ljAr_0cFqHR3200

Take and Make

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1 Thunderbird Cir, Hobbs, NM

Take and Make at Western Heritage Museum and Lea County Cowboy Hall of Fame, 5317 N Lovington Hwy, Hobbs, United States on Sat Oct 09 2021 at 10:00 am to 01:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FtoPs_0cFqHR3200

Hobbs August Nites

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Hobbs August Nites will be on Friday, October 22, 2021 and Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Lea County Event Center. The event will have fun activities, performances from HMS Band, AKA to Kuro...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vOehH_0cFqHR3200

Southwest Symphony Chamber Orchestra — Southwest Symphony

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1332 E Scharbauer St, Hobbs, NM

The Southwest Symphony Chamber Orchestra will be at Tydings Auditorium in Hobbs, NM. The chamber orchestra will play a concert of pops music and light classics. The trumpet, percussion and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27jotd_0cFqHR3200

Quarterly Membership Luncheon, Dan Springer CEO Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital updates

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 5001 W Carlsbad Hwy, Hobbs, NM

Tickets available at https://business.hobbschamber.org/events Join us at the Hobbs Country Club to learn about the Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Hobbs, NM
Hobbs, NM
Government
City
Seagraves, TX
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Casino Hotel#Cowboy#Western Heritage Museum#5317 N Lovington Hwy#Lea County Event Center#Hms Band#Kuro#Sun Oct 10#The Hobbs Country Club
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Seagraves Bulletin

Seagraves Bulletin

Seagraves, TX
7
Followers
218
Post
712
Views
ABOUT

With Seagraves Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy