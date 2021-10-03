Seagraves events coming up

(SEAGRAVES, TX) Live events are coming to Seagraves.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Seagraves:

Parx Racing Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:55 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:55 AM

Address: 3901 W Millen Dr, Hobbs, NM

Parx Racing at Zia Park Casino Hotel & Racetrack on Oct 6th, 10:55am

Take and Make Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1 Thunderbird Cir, Hobbs, NM

Take and Make at Western Heritage Museum and Lea County Cowboy Hall of Fame, 5317 N Lovington Hwy, Hobbs, United States on Sat Oct 09 2021 at 10:00 am to 01:00 pm

Hobbs August Nites Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Hobbs August Nites will be on Friday, October 22, 2021 and Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Lea County Event Center. The event will have fun activities, performances from HMS Band, AKA to Kuro...

Southwest Symphony Chamber Orchestra — Southwest Symphony Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1332 E Scharbauer St, Hobbs, NM

The Southwest Symphony Chamber Orchestra will be at Tydings Auditorium in Hobbs, NM. The chamber orchestra will play a concert of pops music and light classics. The trumpet, percussion and...

Quarterly Membership Luncheon, Dan Springer CEO Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital updates Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 5001 W Carlsbad Hwy, Hobbs, NM

Tickets available at https://business.hobbschamber.org/events Join us at the Hobbs Country Club to learn about the Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital