Ashley, OH

Ashley calendar: What's coming up

Ashley News Flash
 6 days ago

(ASHLEY, OH) Ashley is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ashley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QaVqP_0cFqHFhY00

West Central District Fall Retreat

Marengo, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 3201 County Rd 225, Marengo, OH

WCD 2021 Fall Retreat Heartland Retreat Center - Marengo, OH Friday, October 15th @ 7pm thru Sunday, October 17th @ 2pm Optional Registration Time: Saturday @ 9am Registration fee is $110! If you...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P9CIp_0cFqHFhY00

Ghost Gnome Painting

Delaware, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 325 S Sandusky St #100, Delaware, OH

Join us at the studio to make this spok-taculr ghost Gnome, to help complete your gnome collection! $25

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qm2Rj_0cFqHFhY00

Pals Open Gym Night

Cardington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 121 Nichols St, Cardington, OH

The Pals of Pirates will be hosting open Gym Nights October - March at the Elementary Gym. Come shoot some hoops, let the kids run around and get your muscles moving during the winter months...

4th Annual Halloween Euchre Tournament

Cardington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 121 Nichols St, Cardington, OH

Join us for the 4th Annual Halloween Euchre Tournament! The cost for our singles progressive tourney is $10 to enter, 25 cents per euchre, and also bring a snack to share! Half of the entry fees...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UblzQ_0cFqHFhY00

Worship Night at Compassion

Delaware, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM

On Sunday, October 3 from 6-7:30pm we’ll be spending the evening together in prayer & worship. We are blessed with the ability to come together and worship with one another. A big portion of this...

ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
NBC News

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz steps down amid corruption probe

VIENNA -Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Saturday he is stepping down after being placed under investigation on suspicion of corruption offenses, but he plans to stay on as the leader of his party and its top lawmaker in parliament. Kurz denies wrongdoing and had said he was willing to...
EUROPE
Ashley News Flash

Ashley, OH
ABOUT

With Ashley News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

