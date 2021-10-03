Ashley calendar: What's coming up
(ASHLEY, OH) Ashley is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ashley:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 3201 County Rd 225, Marengo, OH
WCD 2021 Fall Retreat Heartland Retreat Center - Marengo, OH Friday, October 15th @ 7pm thru Sunday, October 17th @ 2pm Optional Registration Time: Saturday @ 9am Registration fee is $110! If you...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 325 S Sandusky St #100, Delaware, OH
Join us at the studio to make this spok-taculr ghost Gnome, to help complete your gnome collection! $25
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 121 Nichols St, Cardington, OH
The Pals of Pirates will be hosting open Gym Nights October - March at the Elementary Gym. Come shoot some hoops, let the kids run around and get your muscles moving during the winter months...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM
Address: 121 Nichols St, Cardington, OH
Join us for the 4th Annual Halloween Euchre Tournament! The cost for our singles progressive tourney is $10 to enter, 25 cents per euchre, and also bring a snack to share! Half of the entry fees...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM
On Sunday, October 3 from 6-7:30pm we’ll be spending the evening together in prayer & worship. We are blessed with the ability to come together and worship with one another. A big portion of this...
