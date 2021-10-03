CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, MO

Conway events calendar

 6 days ago

(CONWAY, MO) Live events are coming to Conway.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Conway:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zqiel_0cFqHEop00

Lebanon, MO – Gun Show 2021

Lebanon, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 500 E Elm St, Lebanon, MO

Lebanon Gun Show display products like shotguns, rifles, handguns, scopes, knives, shooting supplies, ammunition, reloading equipment, gun cases, pistol & rifle magazines, military surplus...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qc8Sf_0cFqHEop00

Outpouring Service with Rev. Bob Newton

Marshfield, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 260 Twin Oaks Ln, Marshfield, MO

Come join us for 3 days of ministry with Evangelist Rev. Bob Newton. Join us at 7:00 PM Friday, 6:00 pm Saturday, and Sunday at 10:15 am and 6:00 pm. Prayer will begin an hour before each service...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W3i9F_0cFqHEop00

NRA Basic Rifle Shooting Course - October

Marshfield, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 4202 State Hwy DD, Marshfield, MO

This course teaches the basic knowledge, skills and attitude necessary for the safe use of a rifle in target shooting. https:// wbr span scoutingevent.co wbr span m/ wbr span 306-102021NRABas wbr...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NtHLm_0cFqHEop00

Evangelist Caleb Gordon

Niangua, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Evangelist Caleb Gordon at 479 E Madison St, Niangua, MO 65713-7682, United States on Fri Oct 08 2021 at 07:00 pm to Sun Oct 10 2021 at 06:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mvf1a_0cFqHEop00

Storytime

Lebanon, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 915 S Jefferson Ave, Lebanon, MO

Regular storytime will be every Wednesday and Thursday, at 10am, in Andy's Room--unless there has been a cancellation. This program is typically geared towards 2-6 year old's. Wednesdays and...

#Live Events#Stand Up Comedy
